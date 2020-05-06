Board Meeting will be held in the Courthouse parking lot.
Call to Order, approve agenda, minutes, claims, pay vouchers, and utility permits
Auditor Comments & Public Comments will be allowed if time permits
9 a.m. Coulthard Levee; Madylon Perley -Virtual Preserve Iowa Summit Forum; 28E agreement with Southwest Iowa MHDS Region-replaces the 28E approved on 4-23-20
9:30 a.m. Engineer; Woodbine Wellness CAT grant letter of support
If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate, immediately call the Harrison County Auditor at 712-644-2401. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)
