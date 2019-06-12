Call to Order, approve agenda, minutes, claims, pay vouchers, and utility permits
Auditor Comments & Public Comments will be allowed if time permits
9:00-9:30 a.m. Appropriations Resolution;
MidAmerican Permits for:
• Euclid Drainage District
• Soldier Valley Drainage District
• Whiting Drainage District
• Wallis Drainage District
Resolution to approve BPTC applications
Transfer $158,000 from General Basic fund to Secondary Roads fund
Transfer $2,035,000 from Rural Basic fund to Secondary Roads fund
Transfer $20,000 from Rural Basic fund to Flood & Erosion fund
Handwritten Warrant—Edwards $22,770.00
9:30-10:15 a.m. Engineer
10:15-10:30 a.m. Don Reffer, B & W Control Specialists: Brush control for drainage districts
If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate because of a disability, immediately call the County ADA coordinator at 712-644-2401. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)
