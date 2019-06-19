Call to Order, approve agenda, minutes, claims, pay vouchers, and utility permits
Auditor Comments & Public Comments will be allowed if time permits
9-9:30 a.m. Approve Rural Transit System joint participation agreement with SWIPCO; McNeill Drainage District Brush Control; Handwritten warrant—US Bank $3,802.41; Approve cigarette permit—Fence Post; Approve functional capacity testing for Sheriff’s union
9:30-10 a.m. Engineer
10:00-10:15 a.m. 280th Street bridge replacement over Allen Creek St John #3 letting
10:15-10:30 a.m. Public Hearing—Amend 14.6.1 & 15.61 to increase minimum lot size to 2 acres. 2nd reading. Board may waive 3rd reading & approve ordinance amendment
6 p.m. Republican Monthly Meeting at 2341 335th Street, Missouri Valley IA 51555. No County business will be discussed when a quorum is present
If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate because of a disability, immediately call the County ADA coordinator at 712-644-2401. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.