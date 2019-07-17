Call to Order, approve agenda, minutes, claims, pay vouchers, and utility permits
Auditor Comments & Public Comments will be allowed if time permits
8:55-9 a.m. Donation check presentation to Rand Center.
9-9:30 a.m. Tekamah Airport Planning Council – seeking Harrison County membership on council; Shelia Phillips, Treasurer – Bank Reconciliation
9:30-10:30 a.m. Engineer:
• Discussion with County Attorney regarding the proposed public auction of unused ROW within Livingston’s property in Calhoun and location of Kimball Lane. Action by Board to proceed or cease.
• Temporary Construction Easement for 194th Street Culvert Project.
• Set Right of Way Multiplier for purchasing additional road right of way.
• Set letting date for 140th Street Grading project.
10:30-11 a.m. HCDC quarterly contribution; ICAP Insurance coverage limits; Assessor – consider Joerg Matthew’s application for wildlife habitat/partial gully area.
11 a.m. Board of Health update on merging Public Health and Homemaker agencies; Harrison County Conservation – Native Wine Permit; Handwritten warrant US Bank - $3,249.50; Additions/removal of medical examiner providers; McKinnis—roof change order.
If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate because of a disability, immediately call the County ADA coordinator at 712-644-2401. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.