Call to Order, approve agenda, minutes, claims, pay vouchers, and utility permits.
Auditor comments and public comments will be allowed if time permits.
9-9:30 a.m. Insurance coverage for board of supervisors controlled drainage districts; Handwritten warrant – US Bank $2,427.70; County Conservations' native wine permit at Welcome Center; City of Magnolia property tax abatement #480002291501000; Agreement w/Horizon Rehabilitation Center to provide Functional Capacity exams on new employees; Little Sioux/River Sioux sewer annual report.
9:30-10:30 a.m. Engineer; Livingston property in Calhoun unused street/alley; Agreement to purchase temporary right of way with Dean Coenen.
10:30-11 a.m. MAPA – RPA18-long range transportation plan; Travis Halm & Mike Helgerson outreach.
11-11:15 a.m. 2nd reading of Tiny Homes ordinance, may consider waiving 3rd reading and approve ordinance.
11:15-11:30 a.m. ZMA J Cunard A-1 to R-1
If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate because of a disability, immediately call the County ADA coordinator at 712-644-2401. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)
