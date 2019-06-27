Call to Order, approve agenda, minutes, claims, pay vouchers, and utility permits
Auditor Comments & Public Comments will be allowed if time permits
9-9:30 a.m. Count Cash – Recorder & Treasurer; Canvass election results; Salary Resolution 2019/2020; Change in FY19 appropriations; Law enforcement contracts.
9:30-10:15 a.m. Engineer: Request that a date be set for public auction disposal of unused County Road Right of way in Section 19-79-43 and that present owners and owners of adjacent property be served notice of the tracts of land to be sold. Request approval by Resolution setting wage rate increase for Secondary Roads office staff for FY 2020 at the same percent increase as the Secondary Road Union contract for 2020. Request Board’s signature on a contract with low bidder Graves Construction of Spencer to replace a bridge on 280th Street over the Allen Creek.
If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate because of a disability, immediately call the County ADA coordinator at 712-644-2401. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)
Note: No Supervisors meeting the week of July 1, and they will meet on Monday, July 8, only the following week. They will be back to their regularly scheduled meetings the week of July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.