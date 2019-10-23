Call to Order, approve agenda, minutes, claims, pay vouchers, and utility permits
Auditor Comments & Public Comments will be allowed if time permits
9-9:30 a.m. Shelia Phillips – Bank reconciliation & DeSoto Abatements; Handwritten warrant—US Bank $3,839.64; Approve carpet quote & issue handwritten warrant; Approve Steven Bonham as election staff
9:30-10:15 a.m. Engineer. Review and approve Farm to Market Voucher for Goeppinger Investment Co LLC for L16 Right of Way payment.
10:15-10:30 a.m.
10:30-11 a.m. ZMA; 10-1-19/G.R.O. A-1 to R-1; 10-2-19 Jeff Allen A-1 to B-1; Preliminary plat—Russell Acres
6 p.m. Republican Meeting at: Gold Slipper, 1136 Toledo Ave, Dunlap, IA 51529. No action by the Board will be taken.
If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate because of a disability, immediately call the County ADA coordinator at 712-644-2401. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)
