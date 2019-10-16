Enjoy Halloween activities around the area this fall season.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Trick-or-treating at the Welcome Center Farmer’s Market
Harrison County Historical Village and Welcome Center, 2931 Monroe Ave., Missouri Valley
The Welcome Center Farmers Market will host trick-or-treating for all ages on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Treats will be available for all ages from the farmers market vendors, the Healthy Harrison Coalition, and at the counter of the Welcome Center during regular market hours. For more information, call 712-642-2114 or visit the Harrison County Iowa Welcome Center’s Facebook page.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Fall Festival
Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek
Celebrate autumn in Iowa at Hitchcock Nature Center during our Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4-6 p.m.
This fun, family event will feature a guided mystery hike, family games, and treats. Don't forget to wear your costumes and head to the campground for some trick or treating.
This event will be held outside and will involve travel over uneven surfaces. Please dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear.
Cost is $3 per person, children age 5 & under are free and do not need a reservation to attend. This fee includes park admission.
While this event is family friendly, it is not pet friendly, please leave your canine friends at home. Service animals are always welcome.
Please meet at the Loess Hills Lodge. Weather permitting.
Pre-registration is required for this event by Wednesday, Oct. 16, as space is limited. Register by calling 712-545-3283 or visit www.mycountyparks.com/County/Pottawattamie/Park/Hitchcock-Nature-Center/Events/13817Fall-Festival.aspx.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Missouri Valley Halloween Parade
Starting point: St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
215 N. 7th St., Missouri Valley
The annual Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24. Costume contest judging begins at 4:15 p.m., and the parade begins at 4:45 p.m. Three cash prizes, donated by Midstates Bank, Logan State Bank, and American National Bank, will be awarded for first, second, and third place winners, along with two honorable mentions.
The parade will travel west on Huron Street to the Missouri Valley Fire Hall on Third Street where Missouri Valley Fire Department will serve hotdogs and drinks, donated by CHI Health-Missouri Valley, Longview Nursing Home, McDonald’s, and Culligan Water.
Watson Station Halloween Open House
Watson Steam Train and Depot Museum
Missouri Valley City Park
Watson Station will be open following the Missouri Valley Halloween Parade and hot dog feed on Thursday, Oct. 24. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and are invited to the station for games and refreshments. There is a small fee, which allows unlimited rides for children.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Watson Station Halloween Party
Watson Steam Train and Depot Museum
Missouri Valley City Park
The annual Watson Station Halloween Party will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, from noon until 5 p.m. There is a small fee, which allows unlimited rides for children. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes, and there will also be games and refreshments.
Kiwanis Chili Cook-off
Logan Community Center, 108 W. 4th St., Logan
The annual Kiwanis Club Chili Cook-off will be on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5-7 p.m., at the Logan Community Center. Children ages 12 and under are encouraged to wear costumes for trick-or-treating and a costume contest. Free-will donations are accepted, and there will be a raffle. Anyone interested in the chili competition can call Marcia Pitt for more information or to register, 402-689-2630.
Haunted Hustle & Halloween Carnival
Missouri Valley City Park
The Missouri Valley High School Cheer Team invites everyone to the Haunted Hustle 5k walk/run or 1-mile walk/run and Halloween Carnival, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, with check-in from 9:30-9:45. Funds raised will be used to pay for their State Competition.
To be guaranteed a t-shirt, registrations are due by Oct. 11 to any Missouri Valley school office or can be mailed to MVHS, 605 E. Lincoln Hwy., Missouri Valley, IA 51555. Late registrations, or those completed at the event are not guaranteed a t-shirt, but will be accepted.
Prizes for first place 5k finishers will be given in both the kid’s division, ages 12 and under, and the adult division with costume prizes for the most original and the best group costume.
Halloween games after the race include and apple toss, pumpkin bowling, potato sack race, mystery box, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, and a candy corn ring toss. Refreshments will be served and free-will donations are accepted.
For more information, contact Whitney Reisz via email at wreisz@movalleycsd.org.
Pisgah Halloween Party
Pisgah City Park, Pisgah
The Pisgah Reach Out Group will host a family-friendly Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5-7 p.m., at the Pisgah City Park. There will be a costume contest for children with judging to begin at 5:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place. Everyone is invited to come enjoy hayrack rides, roasted hotdogs and s’mores. The party will be moved to the shelter house at the park in case of inclement weather.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Preschool Halloween Party at the Mondamin Public Library
201 Maple St., Mondamin
Pre-school children are invited to attend a Halloween Party at the Mondamin Public Library at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. There will be a story, craft, and snack, plus a treat to take home.
Woodbine Downtown Halloween Parade
Starting point: Main Street Station,
313 Walker St., Woodbine
A Halloween Parade will be held in Woodbine on Thursday, Oct. 31. Children should gather at the Main Street Station at 4 p.m.; children may be in costume. Free hot dogs and drinks will be served, followed by the parade at 4:30 p.m. The Optimists and Woodbine Main Street sponsor this event.
Halloween Open House
Modale Public Library, 210 Main St., Modale
Kids are invited to “trick-or-treat” at the Modale Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m., with more than a dozen treat bowls provided by area residents. The library will also have games to play and will pass out books.
Trick-or-treating at Longview
Longview Home, 1010 Longview Rd., Missouri Valley
Residents and staff at Longview Home invite children to trick-or-treat on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4:30-6 p.m. Children are encouraged to wear costumes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.