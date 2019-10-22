Missouri Valley Council Member Roger Gunderson has been awarded the Certified Elected Municipal Official designation in 2019.
The designation was established by the Iowa League of Cities as a way to recognize elected officials who commit to continuing their professional development while in office.
The recognition program allows attendees to build towards the CEMO designation while receiving meaningful, informative, and useful information on topics that expand the elected official's knowledge and capabilities. Participation in the program is 100 percent voluntary.
2019 Certified Elected Municipal Officials include:
• Holly Berg, Council Member, Ottumwa.
• Johanna Bergan, Council Member, Decorah .
• Steve Dodson, Council Member, Hiawatha.
• Roger Gunderson, Council Member, Missouri Valley.
• Patricia Hoffman, Council Member, Preston.
• Barbara Mittman, Council Member, Nevada.
• Trevis O’Connell, Mayor, Floyd.
• Jerry Olson, Council Member, Hartley.
• Clayton Pyle, Former Mayor, Hartley.
• Randy Strnad, Council Member, Marion.
• Roxann Swanson, Council Member, Hartley.
• Dawn Vogel, Council Member, Jesup.
• Mary Westphalen, Council Member, Hartley.
“Those achieving the CEMO designation spend many hours, often on weekends and evenings, attending workshops and conferences on a wide variety of municipal government topics,” said Alan Kemp, Executive Director of the Iowa League of Cities. “This is a significant commitment to local government and I commend these individuals for their dedication to become more effective municipal officials.”
The CEMO designations were awarded at the Iowa League of Cities Annual Conference & Exhibit in Dubuque on Sept. 27.
