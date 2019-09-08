The Harrison, Mills, and Fremont County Community Foundations, affiliates of the Omaha Community Foundation, have collectively raised nearly $550,000 to provide relief to those affected by the 2019 Missouri River flooding in their respective counties. Support has come from over 750 individual donations, and all three relief funds are continuing to actively assist flood victims. To-date, at least 225 households throughout the three counties have received support from the funds.
The Harrison County Flood Fund has received more than $100,000 in contributions to support flood victims. Applications for assistance from this fund are available through Harrison County General Relief.
The General Relief Office is open to accept applications Tuesdays throughThursdays from 8:15 a.m. through 4:15 p.m. and is located at 207 E. Seventh St. in Logan. Those wishing to apply for assistance can access the application on the Harrison County website, harrisoncountyia.org.
Donations to each flood relief fund can be made via check or online donation. Checks should be made payable to the desired county (please indicate Harrison, Mills, or Fremont County Flood Fund) and mailed to the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa, 3555 Farnam Street, Suite 222, Omaha, NE 68131.
Donations to the funds are also still being accepted through the Omaha Community Foundation website. To make a donation, visit omahafoundation.org/donate/.
For additional information on the flood relief funds, contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.
Specific questions about applications for assistance can be directed to the following partner agency in Harrison County General Relief, 712-644-2760.
