Adam Kyle is likely to come to your front door with a hand-delivered invitation
Dr. Bill Hamon, author of the religious “Prophets” series of books said, “God doesn’t call the qualified, but qualifies the called.”
That quote seems to fit Adam Kyle, who was recently installed as a second pastor at Missouri Valley’s Grace Community Fellowship.
Kyle will be focused on outreach and visitation for the church. To that end, he plans to visit residents and extend the church’s invitation to them.
Kyle did not grow up in the church. In fact, he said, his childhood was marked by crime.
“It was a little rougher – lots of crime,” he said.
He joined the military as an adult and eventually became a police officer in Omaha, Neb.
“No one knew about my past. My wife didn’t know about my past. I hid it,” he said. “My pride was covering it. I was ashamed.”
He said that he not only did not believe in God, but he mocked Him.
“All my friends were Christians, but me, I was on everybody’s prayer list,” Kyle added.
A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agent Kyle worked undercover with often shared the gospel with him as the two had a lot of quiet time to talk.
“During that time, about 15 years ago, I had a drastic thing happen to me,” Kyle said. “I had nowhere to turn, and for the first time in my life, I got on my knees.”
He prayed for help that day for the first time in his life, and promised to praise His name. Two days later, shortly after 1 p.m. on a Monday afternoon, Kyle said, he was saved in a small Omaha church.
“Literally, I changed,” he said, snapping his fingers. “I was on fire! I walked out evangelizing.”
He began ministering to others, preaching and taking classes at Grace University, where he earned a master’s degree in Biblical Studies while working full-time at the Omaha Police Department.
He and his wife began a ministry on land they own in the Colorado Rockies.
Two years ago, after 30 years with the Omaha Police Department, Kyle retired as a captain. He jumped right into consulting, and during that timeframe, Missouri Valley Pastor Brad Westercamp asked him to take the residency program at Grace Community Fellowship.
The church’s residency program helps members determine how best they can connect with the church and the community.
“I knew God was calling me to something bigger,” Kyle said. “I wrote my resignation letter, and the last line said, ‘God has blessed me with good health and stamina, and I intend on using it for the Kingdom.’”
He now works solely for the church and was installed as pastor on Sunday, Jan. 26.
“Kyle has been in the residency program for a year. He went through the process to be licensed in our denomination, so we hired him in January to be Pastor of Outreach and Visitation. We can allocate more money, time, and resources into outreach into the community,” Westercamp said. “Our focus being on community, preaching the word of God, of course a relationship with Jesus, and faith, and just helping people find a place they can go and find grace and learn about God and understand what faith is. As the ministries began to grow, our vision of reaching beyond the walls of the church also grew.”
Not one to idly sit, Kyle is also acting as the contractor for those renovations, particularly in the second story of the church where there will be a dedicated youth space and offices.
The church moved to their current location at 300 E. Erie St. in Missouri Valley in 2009. They gained a more central location in the community and some much-needed space.
“The way we ended up in this location is because we desired to be a community-focused church, and because we are right on the main street, this puts us right smack in the community,” Westercamp said.
Kyle will be reaching out to the congregation, visiting them at home, and ensuring their needs are met.
But he isn’t content focusing solely on members of the congregation. He wants to invite everyone to join them where they can walk into church and feel God’s grace and the feeling of community.
“When I got desperate, I knew who to call on. We want to make sure this community has a chance – an option. We are going to go door-to-door,” Kyle said. “When I say we, I mean me and the Holy Spirit.”
