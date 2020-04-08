During her Sunday, March 29, press conference, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that there are a total of 336 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Of those, 51 are hospitalized and the number of those who have died due to the novel coronavirus is four.
She cautioned that the increase of positive test results is due to the increased number of tests being run on a daily basis.
However, due to the long incubation period, and the number of Iowans who traveled for spring break, an increase of more positive results is expected. Most of those, as with other positive cases, can recover at home.
Reynolds reiterated the importance of social distancing and self-isolation to protect all Iowans.
She encourages citizens statewide to limit the number of trips into public, contact your medical provider before being seen, and stay home if you or a family member feels unwell or has tested positive.
It has been three weeks since the state's first positive test, and since then, Reynolds said, there has been a drastic change.
Schools have been closed and many citizens and business owners are currently without work and worried about making ends meet.
While this is a trying time for everyone, Reynolds lauded the many examples of the private sector stepping up to lend help. She added that the state prison industry is now producing hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.
Following her address, and in response to a question from the press, Reynolds said that all elective and non-essential surgical procedures, including surgical abortions, have been put on hold to free up equipment for the expected peak in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
It will also make available more personal protective equipment for healthcare workers during this time.
“Everyone is making sacrifices. One thing with non-essential and elective surgery, ventilators is a concern. Anesthesia machines can be converted in a crisis,” she said. “They are in short demand, and as numbers escalate, we want to make sure we can take care of Iowans if we get to the point that we need them.”
If anyone has questions or concerns, the Iowa Board of Medicine will be the oversight for this measure.
Currently, approximately six percent of the tests in Iowa have come back positive, compared to 8-9 percent nationally, Reynolds said, and hospitalizations are around 15 percent of those. Testing is being done in all 99 counties, but not every county has had a positive result.
The peak in the state is expected in the next two to three weeks with case counts expected to continue climbing.
“It should be every Iowan’s assumption that the virus is in the community,” Reynolds said.
Senator Joni Ernst joined the press conference via video from home and thanked Reynolds for her leadership.
Ernst touted relief packages that have been passed at the federal level, including $8 billion that has been allocated to federal, state, and local partners as well as health care workers in phase one of the legislation to treat and prevent widespread transmission and effects of COVID-19. The intention of the bill was to make diagnostic testing more broadly available, to support treatment of the virus, and to provide assistance to small businesses that have been impacted by financial loss as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Phase two of the federal relief packages focused on free testing and access to food programs for children and seniors as well as emergency sick leave for workers.
Phase three, according to Ernst, is the most significant package. President Trump signed the CARES Act on Friday. That act includes a direct payment to individuals, workers, and families within income guidelines.
Unemployment has been expanded by $250 billion for those who have lost their jobs.
Medicare telehealth services have been expanded for senior citizens. Medicare will pay additional for those telehealth services.
“They are part of that vulnerable population,” Ernst said.
Funding has been provided for a vaccine in the future and $950 million is provided to services for the aging and those with disabilities, including Meals on Wheels, community and family programs, and 90-day prescription services.
National production of personal protective equipment for hospitals and healthcare workers has been increased and a billion dollars has been set aside for community health centers.
“That allows our rural health clinics to expand telehealth services,” Ernst said.
Small businesses and non-profit organizations can apply for low interest small business loans from the Small Business Administration through local lenders. Those loans are backed 100 percent by the federal government, she added.
This is expected to eliminate red tape and be much easier and faster for small businesses.
“If workers are retained or rehired, those loans can be partially forgiven,” she added. “We felt that was important as well.”
Agriculture producers will receive direct support with additional funding.
Excise tax has been eliminated for those businesses that have modified production in an effort to help, such as the distilleries producing hand sanitizer.
“This package was about $2 trillion plus,” she said. “We will see those kick in here at the local level very soon.”
