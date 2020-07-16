Throughout this coronavirus pandemic, the community has seen nearly all forms of entertainment close for health and safety, but the Goodrich Music Studio has found a way to provide some recreation in a safe environment.
The production will take place in the Goodrich family’s backyard. They invite everyone to bring a lawn chair and some insect repellent and enjoy an entertaining evening in the open air.
“There are hardly any events going on through the entire state this summer. I was already thinking about doing “Godspell,” but then with COVID, we didn’t even approach the school about doing it,” producer Leanna Goodrich said. “We decided to move it out here. People can come, sit back, relax and enjoy.”
Goodrich, along with George Wolff, designed and constructed a set that looks like a modern children’s play space.
The Goodrich’s adaptation of the musical “Godspell,” based on the Book of Matthew, depicts Jesus as the newest young kid in town and offers a unique insight into some of the Bible’s most familiar stories.
“It (the musical) has been done many different ways,” Leana Goodrich, co-director, said. “We’ve never seen it done as little children.”
Adaptations include circus characters, a homeless community, and business people, and it is set in the Victorian era.
“The writer and composer specifically wrote it to be up to interpretation as far as costumes, characters, style,” Hannah Goodrich, co-director, added.
Evan Gutzner portrays Jesus, and Jacob Meade is John the Baptist and Judas, otherwise, each of the 13 cast members portray different characters for each story as well as themselves as young children.
Just as one might find on the playground, there is a diva, the baby, a class clown, the show-off, and the energetic, unpredictable child.
“As directors, we found that not only did we accidentally make their characters kind of true to who we see them as, but it also represents all the different people we see everyday,” Hannah said. “We loved that diversity.”
The production has four shows. It begins on Wednesday, July 22, and is also scheduled for Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m.
On Friday, July 24, an evening meal will be added, which begins at 5:30 p.m., and on the final day of production, Saturday, July 25, there will be a matinee with a meal served at 2:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 4 p.m.
Tickets will be sold at the gate, located at 2485 U.S. Highway 30, with none sold in advance. All the proceeds go to the Missouri Valley Show Choir.
For more information, contact Goodrich Music Studio on its Facebook page or via email at goodrichmusicstudio@gmail.com.
“Godspell” on the Green cast and crew:
Evan Gutzmer – Jesus
Jacob Meade – John/Judas
Zack Sulley
Heidi Goodrich
Gracie Stoops
Kassidy Westercamp
Mariah Pleskac
Jordan Jager
Bree Cooper
Virginia Iverson
Natalya Travato
Alyssa Jager
Adam Meadows
Leana Goodrich – co-director (piano)
Hannah Goodrich – co-director
Lynn Goodrich – producer, set
George Wolff – set
Will Yindrick – drums
Pablo Arza – guitar
