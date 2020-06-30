Gregory Dow, formerly of Logan, pleaded guilty on June 15 to federal charges for sex crimes committed while running an orphanage in Kenya.
Dow and his wife, Mary Rose, opened the orphanage as missionaries in 2008, but he fled Kenya in 2017 after several girls accused him of sexual assault, but this was not the first of such accusations.
While living in Harrison County, Dow was accused of sexual abuse of a minor. On Aug. 22, 1996, he was charged in Harrison County with lascivious acts with a child, a class D felony, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
Dow’s ex-wife, Janice Jenkins, said the she learned he had been sexually abusing their daughter in March 1996.
“That we know of, his first (act) of child molestation occurred in Logan,” she said.
According to court records, Dow was sentenced to two years in prison to run concurrently with a previous five-year sentence for burglary, also a class D felony.
However, he never served time. His cases were consolidated and his sentence was suspended. He served two years of probation and was required to register as a sex offender for just 10 years.
“They basically slapped his hands. Greg was preaching on Sunday morning and molesting his daughter on Sunday evening,” Janice said. “We have no idea how many victims there actually are.”
On July 11, Dow was charged by federal indictment with four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places with four separate victims, all under the age of 18, between October 2013 and September 2017, according to the change of plea memorandum filed June 15.
At the time of the sexual abuse, each victim was between the ages of 11 and 17.
Each charge carries a mandatory minimum and statutory maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment, five years up to a lifetime of supervised release, $250,000 fine and $100 special assessment.
Additionally, if the defendant is found to not be destitute, and if the conduct occurred after May 29, 2015, each charge will carry an additional $5,000 special assessment, if convicted.
According to the plea agreement, the total sentence is 120 years imprisonment, five years up to a lifetime of supervised release, a $1,000,000 fine, and a $20,400 special assessment.
However, the plea agreement states that the appropriate sentence for his crimes will be 188 months in prison — just more than 15 years.
He will also be required to register as a sex offender, possibly for life.
According to the pretrial detention order, filed in July, Dow has substantial reason to flee and has done so previously.
Additionally, nature of the charges against him coupled with the strength of prosecution’s case established his danger to the community.
For these reasons, Dow has been detained while he awaits trial.
