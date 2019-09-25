Learn the value of trees and woodlands; connect with professionals who understand the importance of forestry
Iowans interested in the care of trees, forests, and natural resources should consider attending a forestry field day this fall, held by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and various public and private partners.
The field days will be held across Iowa with one held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Loess Hills State Forest, Pisgah.
Topics will include how to manage a forest for profit, water quality, wildlife, and the aesthetic value of trees.
Additional topics will include forest establishment, tree protection and invasive species control, herbicide use, forest products, portable sawmills, timber marketing, and the legal aspects of forestry.
“Trees, woodlands, and forests are often vastly under-utilized by Iowa landowners,” said Billy Beck, assistant professor and extension forestry specialist at Iowa State. “These forestry field days provide Iowans the knowledge and resources to harness the true power of their forests.”
Bruce Blair, an area forester with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said the field days will center around “edu-tainment,” providing a unique combination of information, networking and time in the outdoors.
Registration information for each event is available on the ISU Forestry Extension website, naturalresources.extension.iastate.edu/forestry, under the “Educational Opportunities” section.
Beck became the Iowa State forestry specialist in August, and said he is looking forward to meeting Iowans and talking about the importance of the state’s trees and woodlands.
Field day partners include the Iowa Tree Farm Program, Iowa Walnut Council, Natural Resources Conservation Service, private forestry consultants, loggers, and sawmill operators, as well as private landowners.
Other field days across Iowa include;
• Oct. 1, Shimek State Forest (Lee County).
• Oct. 3, Yellow River State Forest (Allamakee County).
• Oct. 8, Clear Lake Forestry Field Day at McIntosh Woods State Park (Clear Lake).
• Oct. 15, Stephens State Forest (Chariton).
• Oct. 29, Iowa Tree Farmer of the Year/Walnut Council Field Day (Mediapolis).
