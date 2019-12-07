Good news shared about downtown sidewalks
Bids were received at the Nov. 19 Missouri Valley City Council regular meeting to repair flood damage in two Missouri Valley areas.
The first was for a ditch cleanout and lagoon improvement project and the second for street reconstruction on streets damaged by the Union Pacific Railroad during that company’s flood-fighting efforts.
Ditch Cleanout and Lagoon Project
City Engineering firm Olmsted and Perry estimated the ditch cleanout and lagoon project to cost $170,000, so when the first bid came in at just over $64,000, the city council thought the city might get lucky.
Jim Olmsted, principal with Olmsted and Perry, opened four bids for that project, all of which met the requirements.
The first, from Midwest Mechanical Industrial of Logan, totaled $64,429. The second bid totaled $237,003.50 from D&D Construction Services of Omaha, Neb.
“That’s a huge jump,” Mayor Shawn Kelly commented.
The next two, from Larson Excavating of Council Bluffs and Murphy Heavy Contracting, from Anita, totaled $171,000 and $197,548.70 respectively.
“What we like to do, while you go through the next agenda items, is just go through the bids and make sure everything adds up correctly,” Olmsted said. “Then we will have a recommendation.”
After reviewing the bids, Olmsted announced a correction to the Midwest Mechanical bid.
“It is actually incorrect math. The actual bid is $152,586.13,” he said. “That makes a lot more sense. We cross-checked it both ways.”
Completion of that project is to be done by May 1, 2020.
“Is there any penalty if they are not done by May 1?” council member Patty Stueve asked.
Contractors will be penalized $250/day for every day over the completion date they require to finish the work to specification.
As the low bid, Olmsted recommended the city council award the contract for that project to Midwest Mechanical of Logan. The city council voted unanimously to award that bid as recommended.
Union Pacific Street Damage
Three bids were received for the second project.
The first, from Omaha’s OMNI Engineering, totaled $547,375.05.
The second bid for the project totaled $487,813 from Precision Concrete of Atlantic.
Finally, United Construction Services Corporation, also of Atlantic, bid $503,140.
“The low bid was from Precision Concrete Services out of Atlantic in the amount of $487,813. We have reviewed all three of those bids, and all of those mathematical calculations were correct,” Olmsted said. “That is over our original estimate for the project. The only thing I can add is that it is within the funds we have received from the railroad to do the project.”
Olmsted added that the city would have reserves from those funds they can use.
That project is to be completed by May 15, 2020.
With Olmsted’s recommendation, council awarded the bid to Precision Concrete Services.
State Sidewalk Project
In addition to the bidding process to begin flood repairs, Olmsted announced that all the downtown sidewalks from the Willow Creek bridge to the east of Ninth Street will be replaced.
“Jodie and I were both surprised and pleased,” he said. “We, at one point, thought it was just going to be the intersection sidewalks.”
Though all the current sidewalks will be replaced, additional sidewalks will not be installed where there is none unless the city pays for that work separately.
Along the same lines, if curb and guttering needs to be replaced, it can be done at the same time, but also at the city’s cost.
“Also, if (residents’) retaining walls are in poor condition, they will be replaced,” City Clerk Jodie Flaherty added. “At some point, (the state) will have a public meeting.”
During that meeting, the state will review the schedule and discuss access to businesses, as well as disruptions to normal daily activities.
The project will be bid next year and is anticipated to be complete by August 2021.
