During the regular council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Missouri Valley City Council approved moving forward with a project to replace the filter media at the water treatment facility.
Jim Olmsted asked the council to authorize Olmsted and Perry, the engineering firm contracted by the City of Missouri Valley, to design the filter media replacement project.
He also asked the council to authorize his firm to design the Third Street Booster Station rehabilitation/reservoir crack repair project.
Along the same lines, the council was asked to authorize the city to advertise for bids for both of those projects and to authorize public hearings and bid openings on Feb. 4 and Feb. 18 respectively.
After doing so, the council heard updates on current projects, several of which stem from last year’s flooding.
Olmsted reported that the ditch-cleaning project is under contract, and weather permitting, will begin at the end of this month.
A FEMA mitigation specialist suggested a couple of modifications to ensure the benefit cost-ratio is adequate to complete the Willow Park streets and drainage projects simultaneously, which Olmsted called “a good thing.”
Those projects will be moving forward soon, he added, and the paving project will begin as weather warms up.
Finally, Olmsted offered the council an update on the water main breaks that have affected businesses near the U.S. Highway 30/Interstate 29 interchange recently.
He reported that his firm reached out to Terrecon consultants for contacts they have used to evaluate water main breaks and corrosion. That company recommended a company from California.
Soil samples will be needed to see if there is hot soil causing corrosion.
“There are a couple of possibilities,” Olmsted said. “One could be if we have another utility in the area that is using cathodic protection to protect their lines. They use a DC current, and sometimes that current likes to find another material as a sacrificial material and that could cause corrosion. That could be a cause. We need to investigate.”
The troubled water line was installed in 1996.
“It should last longer than that,” Olmsted said.
Council member Ken Dooley Sr. asked if it is possible that the line is defective or subpar in any way. Olmsted said that could be a cause, but more investigation is required to determine the true cause.
“It’ll be a little while to get that information,” Olmsted added.
