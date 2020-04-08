Application process streamlined
More than a year after the latest flood, Harrison County residents are facing another crisis, while some are not yet fully recovered from the March 2019 flood.
But help is still available.
The Iowa Department of Human Services manages a program called Project Recovery Iowa with funding from FEMA.
Project Recovery Iowa also works in collaboration with Heartland Family Service to assist survivors in the recovery process, according to Kaelee Otto, Crisis Counselor Team Lead &CCP State Assistant.
“We provide crisis counseling and a link to referrals for impacted residents,” Otto said. “The materials we distribute include the number for the Iowa Concern Hotline 800-447-1985. This is a toll free, confidential hotline that is answered 24/7. They can provide free legal advice, information on flood specific funding, answer unemployment questions, crisis counseling, stress management, and more.”
Flood recovery funds remain in a fund set up for Harrison County survivors.
“The funds that we are trying to disperse are the same that were in the community fund. Heartland Family Service and Project Recovery Iowa have simply taken over disbursement. They reached out to us to assist with getting the money out because they knew that we were already out in the community assisting flood survivors and they were not getting applicants,” Otto said. “We have changed things a bit just to make the application process and approval as simple as we can. For example, the original process had a maximum of $500. Our new process does not limit the funds (within reason). Each application is handled on a case-by-case basis by date that each application is received. Applicants can also apply again if the original amount of assistance was not sufficient. However, when the funds have been exhausted, we will not be able to help beyond that.”
There is no deadline for application, but Otto emphasized that once the funds are gone, no more money will be dispersed.
“We don't want to disappoint people if they apply and the funds are gone,” she said. “If you need help with your recovery from 2019 flooding, we want to help!”
To apply, a survivor would complete a quick one-page application and return it with a photo ID and supporting documentation for something that they need help with to PRIowa20@gmail.com for consideration.
Examples of supporting documentation could include a copy of a bill that didn’t get paid due to flooding, or estimates for replacing or repairing items that were damaged or destroyed in the flood.
If funding pays for something the individual needs to purchase, a receipt should be submitted after the purchase is made.
The funds can be used to pay credit card bills with flood expenses purchased on a statement, such as hotel room dated during evacuation, pet boarding during that time, etc.
For more information, contact Project Recovery Iowa at 800-447-1985, or find them on Facebook page that links to information as well.
“We are trying to get word out about the application process and hope to get these remaining funds out to Harrison residents as soon as possible,” Otto said.
