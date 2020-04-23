Flood damage repairs

The work that you see on West Huron Street west of North First Street in Missouri Valley is part of a project that was contracted out by the city to repair the damage caused after the 2019 flood event, according to Jim Olmsted, the engineer contracted by the City of Missouri Valley. The damage was caused by heavily loaded Union Pacific Railroad rock trucks, which were on city streets during the repair work to UPRR tracks. The UPRR reimbursed the city for these damages, and the city is now using that money to repair the damaged streets.
