Flood damage repairs
Buy Now

Construction on West Huron Street between Morton Street and North First Street in Missouri Valley on a snowy April 17 morning.

 Brad Swenson

The work that you see on West Huron Street west of North First Street in Missouri Valley is part of a project that was contracted out by the city to repair the damage caused after the 2019 flood event, according to Jim Olmsted, the engineer contracted by the City of Missouri Valley. The damage was caused by heavily loaded Union Pacific Railroad rock trucks, which were on city streets during the repair work to UPRR tracks. The UPRR reimbursed the city for these damages, and the city is now using that money to repair the damaged streets.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.