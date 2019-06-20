The inaugural Rand Fest is already promising to be a fun time for the entire family, beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, in Missouri Valley City Park.
“We are trying to build a sense of community,” organizer Cindy Unger said. “The park is a great place with the Watson Train Station, swimming pool, and fairgrounds and buildings right there.”
There are currently a dozen vendors signed up for the event, presenting quilting items, coffee cups, window decals, baked goods, and more.
Direct sales companies such as Tupperware, Scentsy, Tastefully Simple, Younique, and LuLaRoe will be on hand, as will local companies.
Yants will have outdoor furniture, lawnmowers, and grills for sale, and Crossroads of Western Iowa will have plenty of water on hand to keep everyone hydrated.
Kathy Zaiser, the craft and vendor fair organizer, urges the community to come out and enjoy the face painting, kids’ carnival games, raffle, silent auction, and to see what the vendors have to offer.
“I would like everyone to come down and support this,” she said. “We want to continue this and grow it each year. Our plan is to make it a fun, community event for the whole family to do, now and in the future.”
The craft and vendor fair will be in the 4-H building in the park, and if you are there, you are sure to smell some amazing barbecue.
Brian Ross organized the Que Que Ka Choo Backyard BBQ Contest with all proceeds to benefit Missouri Valley’s Rand Community Center.
So far, 11 contestants, from Missouri Valley, Council Bluffs, and Omaha, Neb., have signed up, and more are welcome.
“Contestants can still sign up, entries will be taken at six in the morning at the gate on Saturday,” he said.
There are three main categories – pork loin, ribs, and chicken, with an optional side dish competition as well.
A panel of six judges will determine the winner, based on a weighted scale with taste, tenderness, and appearance being judged.
Additionally, there is a People’s Choice Award with bowls on sale at 4 p.m.
The grand prize is a Daniel Boone Green Mountain Grill with Wi-fi, a $599 value, and donated prizes include a tailgating grill, ice chests, coolers and more.
“I hope this is the first of many, and we grow this event to include 30 to 40 barbecuers,” Ross said. “I’d love to fill the park!”
Unger added that several partners donated, including the Harrison County Fair Board for use of the 4-H building, the City of Missouri Valley, and two community banks.
“We hope to grow it next year,” Unger said.
