Harrison County Veteran King Clifford Totten of Missouri Valley and Harrison County Veteran Queen Ruth Berry of Missouri Valley, the first-ever Harrison County Veteran royalty, were crowned on Wednesday, July 24, during a ceremony in the Free Entertainment Tent on the Harrison County Fairgrounds in Missouri Valley.
The royal couple was introduced by U.S. State Representative, and retired Marine Corps 1st Sgt., Steven Holt.
Totten enlisted in the United State Army in 1960 and remained through 1981, with the exception of a seven-month break in 1969 during which time he was a Missouri Valley police officer.
Totten was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star Medal, Two Purple Hearts, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal with Five Bronze Burlap Loops (meaning six awards), National Defense Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and Gold Star, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Wound Medal, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Expert Marksmanship Badges, Army Valorous Unit Award, Army Meritorious Unit Award, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm.
After retiring from the military, Totten returned to Missouri Valley and became a police officer and private investigator. He later engaged in security consultant work and security management. He has also served as a Reserve Officers Training Course Military Science Instructor in Omaha, Neb.
For Ruth Berry, patriotism has been a long-standing affair. Both she and her brother, Charles, joined the Army in their father, Earl’s, footsteps. Earl was awarded a purple heart during his service in France during World War II.
After enlisting in the Women’s Army Corps in the 1960s, Ruth was stationed at Fort McClellan Alabama before moving on to Fort Knox Kentucky and Fort Devens Massachusetts. She met and married the love of her life, Jimmy Berry, an Army infantryman, who would later serve in Korea and Vietnam.
Their son, Jimmy, would break away from the Army tradition and enlist in the United States Air Force, serving stateside and overseas. Great-granddaughter, River, has been a Poppy girl every year since she could walk, going out yearly for the American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Drive to benefit the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled Vets.
Ruth and her husband, Jimmy, were regular volunteers at the VFW and American Legion in Missouri Valley. Ruth donated her Women’s Army Corps uniform to the American Legion in Missouri Valley where it is proudly displayed in their front window to inspire young women to service of their country as she had years before.
The well-attended coronation ceremony in the Free Entertainment Tent at the Harrison County Fairgrounds on July 24 included the song “God Blass the USA” performed by Mike Bonham, a Marine Corp Veteran.
