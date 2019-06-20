New this year at the Harrison County Fair is the first annual Harrison County Veteran King and Queen.
This event is open to Harrison County veterans as a way to honor those in the community who have served in the armed forces.
To request an application to be considered, or to nominate a veteran you know, contact the Veterans Affairs Office, 207 E. Seventh St., P.O. Box 31, Logan, IA 51546, 712-644-2760.
Applications include the following information:
• Name of the person submitting the application.
• Veteran’s name.
• Branch of service.
• Service dates.
• Service medals, awards, etc.
• An answer to the question, “How can Harrison County improve services provided to our Veterans?”
• Photo of the veteran, in uniform if possible, with return address to send back to original sender.
Any nominee will be notified before the application is submitted, must be an honorably discharged veteran, and must be a Harrison County resident for a minimum of 12 months.
Deadline to return the completed application with photo is Thursday, July 18.
Crowning will take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at the Harrison County Fairgrounds in Missouri Valley.
