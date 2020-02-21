Firefighters responded to a grass and structure fire at 32223 Old Lincoln Highway south of Loveland a little before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The grass fire spread throughout the Loess Hills behind the home, but managed to catch a barn on the property on fire. At the same time, grass fires were reported and responded to at 3280 Mystic View Lane in rural Missouri Valley and at a location near Logan.
Fire departments battling the three blazes included Missouri Valley, Logan, Mondamin, Woodbine, Magnolia, Modale, Crescent, and Underwood.
The Missouri Valley Fire Department posted an advisory to citizens on its Facebook page to not burn that day due to dry conditions and enough wind to cause them to run out of control.
