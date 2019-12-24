Proposed Missouri Valley fire hall could be built on vacant land previously purchased for that purpose
The original schedule showed the new Missouri Valley fire station project complete by August 2019. Now, in the final days of the year, the proposed fire department’s new station is still a dream for some.
According to fire department officials, the existing fire station no longer serves the volunteer squad well. It is small, and though it is centrally located, traffic inhibits the crew from the speediest response, according to Fire Chief Caleb Wohlers.
The Citizens Advisory Committee formed for the matter is not yet ready to give up on that dream. They continue to consider various designs on several potential sites.
Each of the designs or sites, to date, failed to garner support from the committee as a whole for several reasons.
The most recent site considered, located on the intersection of Eighth and Ontario, is currently in use, and the owner told committee members that he would need $300,000 for the property.
“He told me he needed a building the size of what he has there, which is 3,000 square feet,” committee member Dennis Collier said. “He is not motivated at all. It would be a big job for him to move.”
If the City of Missouri Valley could purchase the property at that cost, they would still have to pay demolition fees as well as construction costs. That property is cost prohibitive.
With an eye on wrapping things up, Curtis Field of Prochaska and Associates asked the committee where they would like to go from that point.
City Clerk Jodie Flaherty asked if the city-owned property near the high school was out of the question.
“I think our better option would be to look at that land,” Flaherty said.
“For the sake of being fiscally responsible, I think we need to vet the site,” Wohlers agreed. “With the bypass definitely going through, it is definitely more lucrative.”
Wohlers has been concerned about access to the property, located directly off
Highway 30. He is particularly worried for first responders trying to get to the station in an emergency that occurs on Highway 30 between the property and the high school/middle school that would cut off Highway 30 access to the fire station.
“If something happens on the town side of the driveway, the responders will have to go up to Liberty and come down Loomis to get there,” Wohlers said. “You have got high school traffic two times a day – at a sporting event, three times a day. Highway 30 traffic is already a zoo. Put five to 15 responders trying to get to the station in the middle of that mix, and it is a potential disaster.”
Collier sought access for emergency responders to the property from a neighboring landowner, but was denied.
“To me you don’t automatically back away just because you hear that,” Field said.
The City of Missouri Valley can seek a $2.5 million bond with $1 million earmarked for street repairs, leaving $1.5 million for the fire hall. The costs for the latest, bare-bones design totals nearly $1.5 million.
He added that the city would have enough money to erect the metal building without all of the amenities on Wohlers’ wish list, particularly if the city already owns the property.
Field was not prepared to discuss that option at the meeting, but he encouraged the committee to consider building on land already owned as the budget would be much more manageable.
“You have, it seems, the potential to do a building that works,” Field said. “You have enough to get something started.”
He added that reduced demolition costs and soft costs, such as furnishings, would ensure that the department gets into a more efficient station.
Field asked Wohlers to provide a schematic of the property currently owned by the city. He said that the existing, pared down design measuring 80x200 feet, should fit right on it. His office will also rework the cost to reflect the lower-cost option.
The committee discussed taking the bond to vote during the upcoming general election or during a special election in either March or September, at a cost of approximately $2,000 to $2,500.
They plan to bring a recommendation to the Missouri Valley City Council in the near future.
“If you can move quickly, I can move quickly,” Field said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.