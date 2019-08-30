Missouri Valley Fire Department collecting donations this weekend for MDA
Fill the boot! That is what the Missouri Valley Volunteer Fire Department is hoping to do on Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1, for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
This year, Bob Erixson, volunteer firefighter, introduced a local family, the Kratky family, affected by a type of Muscular Dystrophy called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
“We have been big supporters of MDA for years,” Erixson said. “Knowing someone affected in the area makes it more personal.”
Paul and Kerri Kratky’s 10-year-old son, Holden, was diagnosed with one of the nine different muscular dystrophy diseases in June 2017.
Holden’s diagnosis was done with a genetic test after his parents noticed that he struggled to keep up with other kids.
“There were symptoms that we didn’t know existed,” Paul said.
Paul added that research supported by the Muscular Dystrophy Association has found more treatment options for the set of diseases in the last five years than has been found in the previous 50 years.
“The money you guys raise provides a lot of different services. Support groups once a month, an equipment loan program, and Holden’s favorite (service) – MDA summer camp,” Paul said.
Summer camp for Holden is a good time where he plays with other kids who battle some of the same symptoms, but for him, it is just a lot of fun. What were his favorite activities?
“We go to the pool and have water fights,” he said.
Holden gets to enjoy summer camp each year at no cost to his family. While these are some of the funded services the Kratky family has seen, there is so much more going on behind the scenes.
According to the MDA website, the association is the second largest source of funding for research, following the federal government.
The MDA supports the largest network of care centers as well as a national resource center.
Since the association’s inception in 1950, the International Association of Fire Fighters has been a sponsor and ally. And in years past, the local department has asked residents and travelers to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association as well.
Help Missouri Valley’s volunteer firefighters fill their boots for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the intersection of First and Erie Streets, as well as at Taylor Quick-Pik and at the entrance of McDonald’s, both located at the intersection of Highway 30 and Willow Road near the Interstate 29 interchange.
