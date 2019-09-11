As November approaches, Harrison County residents may be thinking about terms expiring on local city councils and school boards.
A new law requires school board elections to coincide with elections for city government. That election will be Tuesday, Nov. 5.
For those residents who cannot make it to the polls in November, requests for absentee ballots are now being accepted at the Harrison County Auditor’s office. For those interested in being a candidate for mayor or city council, check out the 2019 City Candidate's Guide from Iowa League of Cities online at www.iowaleague.org/_Layouts/media/CandidatesGuide2019.pdf.
The filing period for all candidates began on Monday, Aug. 26, and will end of Thursday, Sept. 19.
City clerks in each town will have the necessary paperwork, and once a candidate completes that paperwork, it should be returned to the city clerk.
Anyone interested in running for school board also needs to complete an Affidavit of Candidacy and collect signatures on the Nomination Petition, and then file the paperwork with the school board secretary.
Any candidates for city council or school board seats have just five days to decide if they wish to withdraw by written request to the designated city clerk or school board secretary by 5 p.m. on Sept. 24. Objections to nominations must also be submitted in writing at this time, as well, and also to the designated city clerk or school board secretary.
Some communities offer compensation for filling the council positions and that of mayor. Others, such as Pisgah, offer no compensation.
Logan pays council members $30 for each meeting they attend, while the mayor is given an annual salary of $2,000. Wages are paid annually in December.
Missouri Valley offers the Mayor $2,500 annually, paid quarterly, and council members are paid $35 for each regular meeting and $30 for special meetings if they attend.
Persia’s mayor receives $1,000 annually and council members are paid $25 for every regular meeting they attend and $15 for each special meeting. All compensation is paid annually in December.
City government terms expiring this year include:
• Dunlap – Mayor Jason Knickman (four-year term), council members Mark Bissen and Tyler Lampe (four-year terms). No candidate filings at the time of publication.
• Little Sioux – Mayor Laura Hartman (two-year term), council members Gardena Wallis, Dana Johnson, and Janiece Wallis (four-year terms). No candidate filings at the time of publication.
• Logan – Mayor Clint McDonald (two-year term), council members Kimberly Fisher and David Czarnecki(four-year terms). No candidate filings at the time of publication.
• Magnolia – Mayor Dave Weigelt (two-year term), council members Mark Hoffman and Diane Archer (four-year terms).
• Missouri Valley – Mayor Shawn Kelly (two-year term), council members Sherman Struble, Roger Gunderson and John Tiffey (four-year terms). Roger Gunderson has filed his paperwork at press time.
• Modale – Mayor James Cox (two-year term), council members Katie Offenbacker, Ray Larsen, Kevin Ganzhorn, Josh Marshall, Joe Vittitoe (two-year terms). No candidate filings at the time of publication.
• Mondamin – Mayor Brian Rife (two-year term), council members Cole Bell and Marguerite Rains (four-year term). No candidate filings at the time of publication.
• Persia – Mayor Shawn Flaherty (two-year term), council members Sarah Clark and Timothy Ellsworth (four-year term). Shawn Flaherty has filed to run for re-election at the time of publication.
• Pisgah – Mayor Ronny Woodward (four-year term), council members Joy Carson, Michael Carson, and Meredith Jenson (four-year terms). No candidate filings at the time of publication.
• Woodbine – Mayor Rick Gau (two-year term), council members Robert Cogdill and David Moores (four-year term). No candidate filings at the time of publication.
According to Harrison County Auditor/Commissioner of Elections Susan Bonham, in the City of Woodbine’s upcoming election, Robert Cogdill was appointed to take the city council seat previously occupied by Bryan Willis. The term ends Dec. 31; however, since Cogdill was appointed, his term is considered “to fill a vacancy.”
On the Affidavit of Candidacy and Nomination Petition, there’s a question that asks if this seat is considered a vacancy. The candidate(s) will respond to this question with a “yes” or “no” to indicate which seat the candidate is seeking. Also with a “to fill a vacancy,” the successful candidate will take office as soon as the Board of Supervisors canvasses the election results. All other successful candidates for the other seats will take office Jan. 1.
For school board candidates, the filing paperwork is at the district office and must be accompanied by a nomination petition from within the district with a particular number, which varies by district, of signatures on that petition. Those documents must be returned to the district office.
In the Logan-Magnolia Community School District there are three terms expiring. Those seats currently belong to Matt Pitt, Julia Witte, and Dan Cohrs.
Any person who wants to fill those seats in the Lo-Ma district is required to obtain a minimum of 20 signatures to file. No candidates were declared at the time of press.
The Missouri Valley Community School Board requires at least 33 signatures for anyone wishing to fill one of three available seats. Currently, those terms belong to Joanna Barnard, John Ferris, and Bridget Myler. Paperwork has been delivered to all three Directors and John Ferris has returned his.
A minimum of 16 signatures are needed for anyone wishing to fill one of two open seats in the West Harrison Community School District, which are currently filled by Heath McIntosh and Julie Kuhlman. Both Directors have returned their paperwork and are candidates for the board again this election cycle.
Woodbine Community School District requires at least 15 signatures on the petition for anyone interested in the three seats currently filled by Beth Fouts, Kert Barnum, and Shawn Cogdill. No candidates were declared at the time of press.
Boyer Valley Community School District’s middle school and high school are located within Harrison County and its elementary school is located in Crawford County, which is the controlling county for the election.
Sharon Lee, Board Secretary, stated that the district has four seats up for election. Two of those will be filled with District 2 (Monona and Harrison Counties) Directors and two will be filled with District 1 (Crawford and Shelby Counties) Directors.
No candidates were declared at the time of press.
Seats up for election include Steve Puck (District 2), Kelly Garrett (District 1), Pat Putnam (District 1), and Paul Klein (District 2).
