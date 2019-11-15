FEMA funding has been approved for street repairs caused by flooding in Missouri Valley.
Three projects have been planned, and two of those have been approved by FEMA, according to City Engineer Jim Olmsted.
The first is to repair the streets in the main part of the city that were damaged during the railroad’s work, he said.
Some of those roads will have to be removed and replaced, and others will have to be milled and overlaid, depending on the condition of the roads during their recent examination.
Estimates for that project total $458,000.
“FEMA has programmed all of this; however we did receive reimbursement from the railroad to cover this cost,” Olmsted said. “The railroad cost will be adequate to cover this, and FEMA probably will not have to fund any of that project.”
The second project is repairing damage to the sewer lagoon and two ditches that take water away from the city after it exits from the railroad tracks. This fully funded FEMA project is estimated to cost $217,000.
Fully funded by FEMA does not mean the City of Missouri Valley will not have a cost share. FEMA only pays up to 75 percent, leaving 10 percent of the cost to the State of Iowa and the remaining 15 percent is city responsibility.
The third project is two-fold, one part has been approved, and the other is planned, but not yet approved, in the Willow Park area.
“That area was extensively damaged by the flood,” Olmsted said. “We are looking at replacing streets.”
FEMA has approved this work, but streets will only be replaced to pre-flood condition.
The city council was asked to approve at their next regular meeting the task order for the work that is currently underway.
“We are moving forward with it,” he concluded. “It has got to get done.”
Additionally, Olmsted asked for some mitigation money for drainage work as well. He expects the Willow Park ditches will need to be cleaned out and new culverts will be necessary.
Funding for a ditch project has not yet been approved by FEMA.
“I can’t say that we are ready to move forward with that at this point in time,” he said. “But we are working on the possible drainage work that can be done in Willow Park.”
Olmsted did not have any further information regarding the approval process.
As for projects that are not related to flooding, the contractor has finalized work on Fifth Street, and Olmsted recommended the city council submit final payment.
“I think we are ready to close this project out,” he said. “It has taken quite some time for them to finish the work, but I think it is now ready to be released.”
Additionally, developers for the Tamarack development reviewed with Olmsted and City Attorney Todd Argotsinger the final required work for the development.
“The developer has asked if they can fix the street project first, have the city accept that so the city can perform snow removal during the winter, and then they will finish the rest of their work in the spring,” Olmsted said. “I relayed that council has previously communicated that they want everything fixed before we will accept the project.”
The city council agreed that all work should be completed before the city accepts the project.
Olmsted also reported that soil boring needs to be completed for settlement issues at the Missouri Valley Public Library.
Olmsted believes that those borings will cost less than $2,000. He sought authorization to move forward without an exact cost, but the city council hesitated to approve work before knowing the cost.
“Get us a number, and we will get them started,” Mayor Pro Tem Sherman Struble said.
City council member Rachelle Pfouts asked that the matter be put on the upcoming agenda to ensure that it is corrected at the earliest opportunity.
Olmsted then sought feedback from the council about the recently completed water, sewer, and street studies.
“I think that the main reason to have the studies done (is) so we can get a comprehensive plan going for the long term,” Pfouts said. “We are all aware they need done. It is just where do we start.”
The city council discussed street repair and replacement priorities and piggy-backing their sidewalk project on Erie Street with the State of Iowa’s curb and gutter project planned for 2021.
“It would be more economical to do that,” Olmsted said.
Olmsted was directed to create a five-year plan that would be flexible, including priorities on Superior, Michigan, and Fourth Streets, as well as Erie Street sidewalks.
