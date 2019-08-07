The Iowa State University Harrison County Extension and Outreach office will host a farmland leasing meeting on Thursday, Aug. 8, beginning at 9 a.m. with doors opening at 8:30 p.m.
The location is at the Harrison County Extension office located at 304 E. Seventh St. in Logan. The meeting will last approximately 2.5 hours and will be facilitated by Tim Christensen, farm and agriculture business management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
The discussion will focus on various methods to determine a fair 2020 cash rental rate and the importance of good tenant/landlord communications. Emphasis will be placed on recent returns to Iowa Cash Rented Land and the 2019 Iowa Cash Rental Rate Survey.
Pre-registration is required and is payable at the door. Participants will receive a 100-page booklet and meeting handouts designed to assist landowners, tenants, and other agri-business professionals with issues related to farmland ownership, management, and leasing arrangements.
Contact the Harrison County Extension office at 712-644-2105 with your questions or to pre-register.
For a list of meetings statewide, check the ISU Extension calendar for a meeting near you,
