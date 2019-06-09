Spirit Catholic Radio is home to a copy of the “Eucharistic Miracles of the World” exhibit, which will be on loan and displayed at St. Anne Catholic Church, 104 W. Third St. in Logan, beginning Monday, June 17, and continuing through Sunday, June 30.
The display features 40 detailed vinyl panels highlighting some of the most powerful Eucharistic Miracles of the World. The panels illustrate both graphic and written depictions of the miracles. Each of these miracles has been fully investigated and found to be true and worthy of belief.
This Vatican-approved exhibit was designed and created by Carlo Acutis, Servant of God.
Acutis who is an artist, cartoonist, and avid computer enthusiast, created the art for the panels before his death from leukemia at the age of 15. His goal during his short life was to help bring others closer to Jesus through awareness of the mystery of the Eucharist.
Acutis received the sacrament of the Eucharist daily and desired to share the joy of Christ’s presence with the world through his God-given talents.
There is no charge to view the exhibit, which will be open to the public from noon to 7 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays, June 20-23 and June 27-30. Group appointments may also be scheduled anytime during the June 17-30 dates by calling 712-644-2250 or emailing stanne@iowatelecom.net. Refreshments will be available for groups.
