Jim Olmsted, Engineer for the City of Missouri Valley, stated in a memorandum to the City of Missouri Valley and the Missouri Valley City Council, that erosion at the Bennett residence on Grove Street is not the city’s responsibility.
Following an inspection soon after the issue was reported, Olmsted determined that city storm runoff was nominal and contributed little, if any, to the erosion threatening the property.
In his memo, Olmsted states, “We have been aware of the street drainage, private homeowner drainage, and deep ravine near (the address) for approximately 36 years.”
Additionally, Olmsted sought the input of Leonard Ratliff, longtime public works superintendent. Based on the best knowledge available to the engineer, the large, deep ravine has been there for a “very long time”.
“We became involved as City Engineer for the City of Missouri Valley in 1983,” Olmsted reported in his memo. “We were informed that prior to our involvement with the city, a developer filled a portion of the deep ravine with fill material so housing could be built along the north side of Grove Street.”
Olmsted added that the fill material used by the developer did not appear to be clean soil, as evidenced by the excessive amount of settlement over the years.
Additionally, he stated that it seems that the fill material was not properly compacted and slope protection measures were not taken, or were not sufficient, to prevent aggressive erosion down the steep slopes into the ravine.
The Bennett house was built right on the edge of the fill section overlooking the ravine, which drains a large area consisting of residential homes north of Grove Street and a small portion of Grove Street.
The excessive settlement of the area has caused issues in the past, Olmsted reported. “In 2011, the sanitary sewer was replaced behind the curb line of Grove Street to correct a sag in a section of sewer pipe. Repairing the sewer did not affect the drainage situation,” he reported. “In 2012, a portion of Grove Street was repaved due to settlement. The two small storm sewer inlets were replaced, but nothing was done to the eight-inch storm sewer pipe that carries the water to the north into the ravine.”
Jack and Narissa Bennett attended a meeting with Olmsted, Ratliff, City Clerk Jodie Flaherty, and Missouri Valley Street Superintendent Bob Riesland.
At that time, they were made aware of the history of drainage at and near their property, as well as the development of the area. They were also shown that their property is more than 300 feet in depth, at least 200 feet beyond their house to the north, where the ravine is located.
“I explained my opinion that the city was not responsible for the drainage erosion, and that the ravine existed on private property belonging to them and their neighbor to the east,” Olmsted reported. “I explained that the water from Grove Street was following the historic drainage way and that there were no known problems with the use of this historic drainage way prior to developer’s filling of the ravine and construction of houses along the top edge of the ravine.”
It is Olmsted’s belief that the city is not responsible for the erosion or for repair.
“It was also our analysis that some preventative action should have been taken in the past by the previous homeowner, which would have mitigated some of the damages that the Bennetts are now faced with repairing,” Olmsted added.
The city has no right of entry onto private property, does not own any property where the ravine is located, and has no easement where the eight-inch drainage pipe is located, limiting any assistance provided by the city.
“One mitigation measure that we can look into would be to explore the possibility of changing the course of drainage off of Grove Street,” Olmsted said. “If possible, we may be able to take the street water to the west, and thus eliminate the small amount of water that currently flows in the ravine from the street.”
