The opening event of the 2019 Harrison County Fair is set for Monday, July 22. The Harrison County Fair Talent Show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Logan-Magnolia High School Auditorium.
The sponsors for the talent show are the Dean J. King Family Foundation in memory of Jimmy King and the Missouri Valley Times-News. The talent show will be followed by the crowning of the Fair King and Queen.
Judy Holcombe and Julie Shelton, Talent Show Chairs and Harrison County Fair Board members, said the goal of the Harrison County Fair Board is to provide activities for the youth of the county and that entry in the show by local residents is especially encouraged. They have announced that talent show coordinators and contact persons this year are Ragene and Mary Darling of Logan.
“Dean J. King Family Foundation Awards” of $75, $50, and $25 will be given to first, second, and third place winners in each age division. The fourth place winner in each division will receive $25 courtesy of the Missouri Valley Times-News.
The King Family Foundation Awards are being given by the King Family to encourage young performers to continue to develop and share their talents.
“The Kings always attended and enjoyed these talent shows, as well as other entertainment events in the area,” Holcombe said.
There are two divisions this year for the show. The open class show will feature a “Top of the County,” trophy to be presented to the best Harrison County entry in the Sprout (ages 2-12) and Senior (ages 13-21) divisions. These trophies will be provided by the Missouri Valley Times-News.
Winners in the Sprout and Senior divisions will advance to the Iowa State Fair Bill Riley Talent Contest. These entertaining acts may include vocal, instrumental, dramatic, comedic, gymnastic, and dance numbers.
Rules for the show and entry information may be obtained by contacting coordinators Ragene and Mary Darling, 307 N. Third Ave., Logan, IA 51546, by calling 712-644-3391, or emailing dar307@iowatelecom.net.
