It will be five nights of fun, as well as a late morning display of talent, at this year’s 4 County Fair in Dunlap.
The fun begins on Friday, Aug. 2, with Bags, Human Foosball, and Live Music. Gates open at 5 p.m. for registration, and the Bags Tournament begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Human Foosball Tournament at 7 p.m. Spectator admission is free that evening.
Advance registration for the Human Foosball Tournament is requested. Call Michelle Garside at 712-323-9857. There is an entry fee for six-person teams, and there will be prizes for the top three teams.
The live music during the event will be provided by Finding Dixie. There will also be a beer garden and food stand.
Saturday morning, Aug. 3, features the 4 County Fair Talent Show, an Iowa State Fair Bill Riley Talent Search qualifying event. It will begin at 11 a.m. on the 4 County Fairgrounds in the west pavilion.
Saturday evening’s Grandstand event is the West Central Iowa Pullers Farm Tractor Pull. Gates open at 5 p.m., and there is an admission charge. New to the event this year is a Kids Pedal Pull class, which begins at 6 p.m. The Farm Tractor Pull gets underway at 6:30 p.m.
Tuff-N-Nuff Miniature Rodeo returns to the 4 County Fair on Sunday evening after premiering at the fair last year. Local riders are welcome, but they must pre-register on Monday, July 29, from 6-9 p.m.
Age divisions for bulls, broncs, and barrels include:
• Tiny Tots 4 and under.
• PeeWee 5-6.
• Junior 7-9.
• Super Junior 10-12.
• Senior 13-15.
• Super Senior 16-19.
Open Barrels is open to all ages.
For more information on the Miniature Rodeo, call Gabby at 515-729-6787.
Monday, Aug. 5, will feature ATV Drags at the Grandstand. Gates open at 5 p.m. and there is an admission charge for this event as well. This night will also feature a new event – Kids Power Wheels Class, which will begin at 6 p.m. It will be followed by the ATV Drags at 6:30 p.m.
The beer garden and food stand is also open for the Grandstand events on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Family Fun Night is Tuesday, Aug. 6. It begins at 5 p.m. with a Horse Show and Family BBQ and will be followed by the Bucket Bottle Calf Classic at 6 p.m. and the Showman of Showmen competition. A drawing for a 2019 Honda Rancher will also take place that evening.
