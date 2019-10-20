A crew of 35 volunteers embraced 89 cyclists for the 8th annual Embrace the Hills ride on Sept. 21.
The Embrace team was made up of people from western Iowa and eastern Nebraska, and one volunteer came from as far as Wichita, Kan.
The community came together to welcome bikers from Missouri, Nebraska, and Iowa. The athletes – the youngest only 2 years old – were treated to homemade meals at the Mondamin Community Center, and pit stop hosts and hostesses greeted and treated the bikers at the Magnolia park, the Logan Library, the Brent S. Olson Memorial Visitor Center in Pisgah, and the Little Sioux park.
The ride was free for all military and law enforcement personnel. Generous donors from the area paid the registration fees for the three veterans who joined this year's ride.
Other donations came during April's "30 days of biking" challenge in which ride organizer Tammi Mether and her daughter, Rachel Mether, both of Moorhead, participated.
Friends were offered the chance to give $1 per day of cycling, and Tammi and Rachel biked every day in April. All proceeds will be given to the local food pantry, Matthew's House, located in Mondamin. Cyclists also donated hundreds of non-perishable food items for the pantry.
Next year's Embrace the Hills ride is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. The details will be posted on www.bikeiowa.com, and interested cyclists – or volunteers – may contact Tammi at tammimail@gmail.com for more information.
The 2019 bikers voted on next year's t-shirt color – tie-dyed. Sign up by Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, if you want an Embrace t-shirt.
