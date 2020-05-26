Renovations at Missouri Valley Elementary School began ahead of schedule due to the COVID-19 school shutdown.
This was reported to the Missouri Valley Community School District Board of Directors at their regular meeting on Monday, May 11.
According to Jeff Mekinda, Estes Construction Superintendent, demolition is complete and metal stud walls are going up in the renovated space.
Progress has also been made in the classroom areas, and the concrete floor has been poured for that space.
The contractor has begun spraying on the fireproofing material; crews continue to rough in plumbing, electrical, and ductwork; and sheetrock is being installed.
Outdoors, sidewalks around the playground have been poured and the retaining wall on the southwest corner of the site is complete.
Estes Construction Project manager Randy Sharp said that part of the prefabricated building has arrived on site. It is staged and ready to go up when the remainder arrives.
“We have shut down the road, and we will have it shut until the building has been fully erected,” Mekinda added.
In the near future, the addition will go up, and it will be roofed and sided, which contractors expect to take about 20 days.
“Right now, we are on schedule,” Mekinda said.
Dr. Brent Hoesing, Superintendent of Schools, asked when administration can access the new office.
Sharp said that the office space should be complete by the middle of July, barring any issues. He added that they have encountered some unanswered structural issues, which have slowed crews down by about half a week.
“There is always something that is going to come up,” Sharp said.
