Dr. Hoesing recommends optional learning
Currently the Missouri Valley Community School District still plans to hold graduation ceremonies on May 17, according to Superintendent Brent Hoesing, unless Governor Kim Reynolds announces a change.
“If she comes out and announces a change, including closing schools for the rest of the year, then we will have an alternative plan prepared,” he added. “We have many ideas, but it's hard right now to nail down anything because we are still supposed to be coming back on May 1 and have no idea how long we will be unable to meet in a large crowd. Our goal throughout all of this will be to provide students a meaningful graduation. We already know it will be memorable.”
Alternate plans could include a virtual graduation ceremony or a summer graduation, to go along with other senior recognition activities, according to Hoesing. Recognition might come in the form of banners, yard signs, social media recognition, virtual awards ceremony, or other methods.
Until classes can be held in schools again, Iowa schools have two options to provide educational activities for students – optional or required.
If a district chooses optional education, all activities are optional and no grades will be given or changed. Hoesing added that attendance is not taken and credit for the semester will be given at the grade the student had when the closure began.
“Students may increase their grade by turning in missing work that was assigned prior to the closure, but the grades are not allowed to be changed until the school year has commenced,” he said.
If a district chooses to require education, and if the state approves the district's application to do so, all activities and assignments will be required and students will be graded.
“Continuous learning options may vary by grade. Right now, our teacher leadership teams and administration are working to determine which route(s) Missouri Valley CSD will take to provide the learning opportunities that best fit our students and our families,” Hoesing added. “On Monday night, the school board will make a formal decision through a resolution that will decide between formal and required. Our recommendation will be to remain optional.”
Hoesing added that his recommendation is due to the variety of issues students in our district are dealing with right now, including access to technology, work, and parental support among other concerns.
“Until this decision is made, teachers will continue to provide optional learning opportunities as they have been doing over the last three weeks,” he said. “Teachers have been reaching out to parents and students to discuss their availability for learning opportunities, access to technology, and access to the internet. Their feedback has helped us determine which educational options best fit our parents, students, and community at large.”
Even if the board of directors chooses to continue optional education, the opportunities for instruction and learning won’t change.
“Students will still have opportunities to turn in assignments for feedback, discuss learning objectives with teachers, and continue to work through the course objectives to be better prepared for next year,” Hoesing said. “Teachers have been and will continue to provide instruction virtually, over Zoom, Google Meets, Google Classroom, email, and through a variety of online educational apps and resources.”
Paper packets are made available at the district office or via United States Postal Service for families who need them.”
Hoesing added that Chromebooks are also avalaible to all student in third through 12th grades.
“Even though all of our buildings are closed to the public, our District Office is open for our patrons to pick up materials,” said Hoesing.
Instruction that is provided to students includes academic and social-emotional lessons, and ranges from review to new learning, according to Hoesing.
“Our student support team, including guidance counselors, school psychologists, and interventionists, are available throughout the closure to anyone who is interested in connecting with them,” he said. “Zoom meetings by these professionals with students are also being scheduled to ensure that students who relied on their support are still receiving it throughout the closure.”
Missouri Valley CSD staff encourages parents to use any materials available to enrich their students’ education as much as possible. This might also include material that does not come from the district.
“Our instructional materials are optional and designed to limit the gap that students may have when they return to us in the fall due to this closure. If parents are not able to utilize many of these resources, then we hope they use this time to focus on building a relationship with their children,” Hoesing added. “We completely understand that everyone has a unique circumstance, and we will do whatever we need to do to get students caught up when we return. Our number one goal throughout all of this is that our patrons focus on safety and do what they need to do to get through this ordeal. We just want to serve as a resource and do what we can to help our community make it through.”
In the end, Hoesing said what he hopes families gain through this unique moment in history isn’t something that can be taught.
“In 10, 20, or 30 years from now, many will not remember the lessons they did or the subject matter they learned. What they will remember is how they felt during this time – loved, supported, or scared. They will remember that they got to spend a lot of time with their parents playing games, talking, baking, building forts, walking, cooking – the moments that too often get lost in our normal day-to-day shuffle. I hope that our stakeholders enjoy this time, focus on the positives, and try to make lemonade out of these lemons,” he said. “I know that I have already spent more time with my children over these last three weeks than I have in any similar stretch since my oldest was born six years ago. I hope my children remember this time fondly, and that after this pandemic, I'll work a little harder to carve out these moments more often.”
