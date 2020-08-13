West Harrison’s goal is to keep students in the classroom and healthy as much as possible. According to Marty Fonley, Superintendent of West Harrison schools, the district will begin on site on Monday, Aug. 24.
The first week back, West Harrison students will be dismissed early, at 1:30 p.m., so staff and administration can fine-tune the district’s on-site plan.
“Kids haven’t been in school for awhile, so it’s going to be tough for them to sit through an entire day,” Fonley said. “Because our kids haven’t been in school for a while, one of the things we have to do is make time for our teachers to do some quick, short assessments to adjust learning accordingly.”
Upon their return, masks will be required for the entire day.
“There will be lots of breaks built in. We will try to get those off as much as we can when we can get students far enough away from each other,” he added.
The district will provide masks and launder those, but if families wish to provide their own, they may.
Students and staff will be required to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer before boarding the bus. Once on board, there will be assigned seating by family and students will be required to use hand sanitizer again when leaving the bus.
Buses will be fogged after each trip. Families are encouraged to bring children to school when possible.
Other measures as seen in the district’s Return to Learn onsite learning plan include reducing exposure as much as possible. To that end, classrooms will not be open until 7:45 a.m.
Additionally, backpacks will be used throughout the day to reduce visits to lockers.
“Lockers present an uncontrolled situation where kids like to cluster,” Fonley said. “We don’t want clusters.”
Like other districts throughout the county, West Harrison will offer outdoor learning and dining when weather permits as well.
Fonley added that the district plans to implement a controlled traffic pattern into and out of school, as well as a staggered release at the end of the day.
If despite the safety measures the district is required to implement a different plan, they have devised a hybrid learning plan, partly in school and partly online, as well as an online plan.
“This is not something the district will decide on its own,” Fonley said. “It would be done with guidance.”
The hybrid plan allows students to learn inside the classroom at least 50 percent of the time with the remainder spent in an online learning environment; however, staff will be at the school 100 percent of the time.
“We will have to take into account family units its and bus routes,” Fonley said.
Students will be provided breakfast and lunch daily under this plan.
Under the hybrid plan, students will use their Chromebooks and iPads for online learning when they are not in the classroom.
The district’s continuous learning plan, if implemented, will provide a fully online learning platform.
Teachers would use a learning management system as their classroom – Google Classroom for students in grades 3 through 12 and SeeSaw for those in grades Pre-K through 2.
Additionally, West Harrison will provide in-home instruction to any students with health and safety concerns through the continuous learning platform and those with special learning or medical needs will be handled on an individual basis.
The district plans to provide USB drives to students with unreliable or no internet.
The entire plan is posted on the district website at www.westharrison.school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.