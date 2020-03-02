Missouri Valley voters to decide new fire station bond issue Tuesday, March 3
The men and women of the Missouri Valley Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department spend countless hours prepared and preparing to respond to the needs of their neighbors – putting their jobs, families, and personal needs on hold for the lives and livelihoods of their community.
For countless hours, they train, work to keep their equipment in the best possible condition, and maintain their station.
The squad partners with the community in numerous non-emergency situations, serving pancakes, educating students, collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and opening up the station for the annual Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade.
In many cases, the hours spent at the station are their family time, as spouses and children join them there.
They are proud to serve their community, and providing for the safety of the community is their top priority. But to do so to the utmost degree, they are seeking more space.
Missouri Valley Emergency Management Service Chief Forrest Dooley, who has served for 33 years, said they would like to do even more.
“I’d like for us to host a health fair for the community, a blood drive, but we can’t do it here,” he said. The space available at the current station simply won’t allow them to do more.
Additionally, as the department grows, the current building no longer serves them.
In Assistant Chief Bob Erixson’s 35 years on the squad, he said responders require more personal safety equipment than ever.
Thirty years ago, rescue crews didn’t wear gloves, the squad shared a few masks, and firefighters had long jackets with tall boots. Now, each rescuer has their own full set of protective gear covering them from head to toe.
“We have outgrown the space we are in. Membership has grown by leaps and bounds. The apparatus are bigger, heavier, and we carry more equipment than we had 30 years ago, back then we had vans and Suburbans as EMS vehicles,” he said. “Today’s ambulances are wider, bigger, and carry more. We need four-wheel drive vehicles for this area, but we can’t get any of them to fit inside this building.”
“You are walking sideways to get into the rigs,” Dooley added.
The growth the crew has experienced is amazing, Erixson said, but the building is no longer sufficient for the larger equipment. Additionally, each year more specialty gear is developed.
Because they can’t get newer vehicles inside the building, the local department has not been able to upgrade. But taking aging vehicles on calls is more than embarrassing; it can be inefficient and can be dangerous.
“We had an EMS call not too long ago. We got to the house, put the patient inside the ambulance, drove to the hospital, and the door broke. We could not get the cot out. We had to get the patient up and walk them into the emergency department. That is unacceptable,” Erixson said.
The worry of providing for the safety of the public with aging equipment weighs heavily on the squad, as does the need for more training.
“We have to have more room, so we can upgrade equipment and so we can have in-house, state-mandated trainings,” veteran Capt. Bob Wagner added. “Right now we have to go elsewhere to do those trainings.”
Traveling to outside departments for those trainings, with 24 to 100 hours required annually, is more time spent away from their own lives and time that they are not in the community ready to respond if the need arises.
Additional specialty rescue equipment, such as grain bin or water rescue equipment, must be stored safely and efficiently as well, but currently there is little room for that.
Finally, the local squad wants a station that lives up to the industry standard for public safety and a building the community can use and be proud of for many years to come.
“Quite often, in the future, those standards do become rules,” Dooley added.
The current industry standard for fire stations includes interior training space, decontamination sinks for gear, showers for firefighters, and a safe place for rescuers to clean up and recover following a disaster, Chief Caleb Wohlers added.
“Industry standard isn’t the rule, but if a standard is there, it should be followed as much as possible,” Wohlers said. “Right now, showers are not a requirement, but that is the standard because of the high cancer risk for firefighters.”
A fire station, and the squad, should be ready no matter what, Wohlers said.
The rescue squad often puts in exceedingly long hours, and in a disaster, those volunteers need a safe place to rest and recover, he said, so they can get back out there and save lives.
The squad stands ready to answer the community’s call, whether that call is a fire, blizzard, or flood. They will brave contaminated floodwater, carcinogens ablaze, and sleep deprivation to see to the safety of the public. The volunteer crew is ready to serve pancakes, host a blood drive, and assist stranded motorists – they just want a more efficient station from which to do so.
They urge Missouri Valley voters to make their voice heard, vote on Tuesday, March 3, or complete an absentee ballot beforehand. On March 3, voting for the City of Missouri Valley Precinct will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rand Community Center, 100 S. Fourth St. in Missouri Valley. Only eligible electors residing within the Missouri Valley city limits are permitted to vote in this election.
For those interested in learning more about the state of the current fire station and to ask questions of and meet the firefighters, a Fire Station Tour is being held on Monday, March 2, from 6-8 p.m. at the fire station located at 223 E. Erie St.
“Fire stations across the nation are a cornerstone of their community. A lot of them are a combination fire station and community hall,” Wohlers said. “It should be something the community can be proud of and the community can use.”
