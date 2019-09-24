Harrison County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, DeSoto Bend Chapter, Annual Sportsman’s Party is Oct. 10
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently released its report on 2019 Trends in Duck Breeding Populations, based on surveys conducted in May and early June by FWS, Canadian Wildlife Service, and other partners.
Total populations were estimated at 38.9 million breeding ducks in the traditional survey area, 6 percent lower than last year’s estimate of 41.2 million and 10 percent above the long-term average (since 1955).
“Overall both total ponds and total populations of breeding waterfowl in the Prairie Pothole Region were down slightly,” Ducks Unlimited Chief Scientist Dr. Tom Moorman said. “However, important breeding areas in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan were much drier than last year, which contributes to reduced numbers of breeding waterfowl observed in the survey. Fortunately, eastern North Dakota and South Dakota saw an increase in both ponds and breeding waterfowl, especially mallards, blue-winged teal, gadwalls, northern shovelers, and northern pintails.
“Typically, when the Dakotas are wet and southern Alberta and Saskatchewan are dry, we see the aforementioned species settle in the Dakotas, reminding us that we must conserve habitat across the prairies because it is rare for the entire Prairie Pothole Region to be wet,” continued Moorman. “Ultimately, however, hunting success and numbers of birds observed will vary with the onset of fall and winter cold fronts and arrival of winter conditions necessary to force birds to migrate, and also with regional habitat conditions.”
The Harrison County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, the DeSoto Bend Chapter, will host their annual Sportsman’s Party on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Rand Community Center, 100 S. Fourth St. in Missouri Valley, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and dinner served at 6:30 p.m.
During the Sportsman’s Party there also will be silent and live auctions, including firearms, limited edition artwork, decoys, gear, and more. Tickets can be purchased by calling Rex/Deb Gochenour at 402-250-7166.
