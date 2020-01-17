Operational sharing deemed a crucial priority
During the Jan. 8 West Harrison School Board of Director’s meeting, Superintendent Julie Trepa invited West Harrison School Board members to attend the Day On the Hill on Jan. 28 at the state capitol in Des Moines.
That event provides the district an opportunity to meet with representatives in the House and Senate to discuss advocacy pieces and priorities, such as operational sharing and transportation.
“Operational sharing is crucial, not only to our district, but to hundreds of districts in the state. They are planning to continue trying to provide equity in the area of transportation,” Superintendent Julie Trepa said. “A thank you to them for that is always a good thing.”
Trepa added that the last time lawmakers extended operational sharing, districts were told that it would not be extended again.
The board reviewed bus safety policies and considered Iowa Association of School Board’s recommendation to eliminate wording that requires drivers to attend every safety drill.
“They said that could prove problematic because of the shortage of drivers,” Trepa said. “Sometimes they have jobs and when we do the drills during the day, our transportation director is there all the time, and we do try to have them there. The recommendation from the association is to eliminate that line, so that is my recommendation.”
Kuhlman moved and Neill seconded striking the wording.
“I guess I have a concern with eliminating that line,” board member Jennifer Thomas said. “In hindsight of the Riverside accident, the bus driver was not, allegedly, physically capable to help a girl escape.”
Thomas referenced the Riverside bus accident in 2018 that resulted in a fire that killed both the bus driver and the girl.
Trepa explained that West Harrison holds two drills, once in the fall and another in the spring, and occasionally in partnership with law enforcement.
“So could it be done before buses are dismissed one day?” Thomas asked. “I guess I have a hard time taking that line out when you’ve got accidents happening where the drivers aren’t physically (capable).”
She added that if a driver is hired, they should be physically able to perform the drill.
“I know there is a shortage, but we can’t settle for upright and breathing,” Thomas added.
Thomas and Neill opposed the motion on the table, but with three votes to strike the wording, the motion passed. The vote was a first reading, and the matter will be revisited for a second reading in the future.
“Please let me know if you want me to come to you with a different draft for the second reading,” Trepa said.
Other policy amendments include:
• Updated policy regarding passenger safety restraint use.
• Updated the drug and alcohol policy to include changes in Iowa law and to inform employees about that change.
• Amended the drug and alcohol policy to require commercially licensed drivers to inform the district of all prescription drugs they use.
