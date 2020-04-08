Harrison County’s courthouse is closed at least until Monday, April 6, while employees are self-isolating at home following potential exposure to COVID-19.
Despite the closure, the Board of Supervisors had business to conduct. To that end, they met on Thursday, March 26, in an open meeting in the west parking lot of the courthouse.
The parking lot afforded ample distance between each Supervisor, Harrison County Auditor Susan Bonham, and the two department heads who reported.
Dan Barry, Landfill Supervisor, announced that the Harrison County Landfill will no longer be taking cash customers, effective immediately.
“We are a small staff. If any one of us gets this, it will be a mess,” Barry said.
He also presented the annual financial assurance letter for the board’s approval.
This provides the Department of Natural Resources assurance that, should the landfill be forced to close immediately, a certain amount of money would be available to open a new one.
“This is a DNR requirement. We are supposed to have $2,464,284 in the account. We have over $1.4 million,” Barry said. “There are options. You can borrow the money and have it there, ready to go. We are fortunate enough that you guys do the agreement with us that you are the guarantee.”
The board approved the letter and Chairman John Straight's signature on it. The annual deposit this year is just more than $18,000.
Deputy Auditor Kris Pauley sought the board’s approval for some Virtual Private Network connections to allow certain staff to carry out their normal duties from off-site locations.
“We had some old ones that I would like approval on. We had approval before,” Pauley said.
The Assessor's Office often uses their programs while out in the field. They have had a VPN since 2015, and the board authorized that to continue.
The measure may also come in handy if work must continue while the employees are isolated at home, though it can only be used with county-owned equipment.
Eventually, the courthouse will reopen, and when it does, the board wants it to be clean and sanitized.
To that end, the company contracted to clean the Harrison County Courthouse offered to come in prior to reopening to disinfect all the surfaces.
Bonham informed the board that, in that case, the head of each department would have to be on hand to let the crew in and remain in their respective offices during that time.
Instead, supervisors opted to have the crew clean the public areas prior to reopening, but each department would be in charge of their own office.
Finally, the board opened a public hearing for Harrison County's fiscal year 2021 budget, but receiving no public input. The hearing was closed, and the budget was approved as presented.
That budget includes a three percent wage increase for elected officials, despite a recommendation of 4.5 percent from compensation board.
Additionally, the board approved paid sick leave for part-time salaried employees in addition to the full-time employees.
Other actions taken by the board:
• Approved pay for part-time salaried workers.
• Bonham sought, and was granted, the board’s permission to process handwritten claims in the event that the board is unable to meet in the future.
• Approved liquor licenses for Willow Creek Banquet Hall and Twisted Tail, pending dram shop submissions.
• Approved the noxious weed resolution with no changes noted.
• Approved the handwritten warrant to US Bank in the amount of $6,932.98.
• Approved Farm-2-Market voucher in the amount of $881.25 to JEO for construction services on Easton Trail-Willow bridge.
• Approved Windstream utility permit to bury a fiber optic cable across F32 east of Woodbine.
It is important to note that the Treasurer's dropbox located at the west entrance to the courthouse has been removed. Payments for the treasurer can be mailed instead.
There will be no April 2 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.