Drainage continues to plague the City of Missouri Valley, as it was again a topic for discussion at the June 4 city council meeting.
A local contractor was pumping water from new construction in the Willow Park area the week of May 27, across the street from the Little Willow Dog Park, causing flooding in the dog park, according to Sally Salter, who spearheads the dog park’s upkeep.
She reported to council that when she talked with the contractor, he explained that he had little choice but to do this so, she took it up with council member John Tiffey and Mayor Shawn Kelly prior to the meeting.
“I hope this problem is resolved. Those ditches and tubes down there need cleaning. There is water standing,” Salter said. “My gripe is that standing water is not good for any living animal. It needs a lot of work, not only in the dog park. It is a mess.”
Mayor Kelly reported at the meeting that he had a conversation with the contractor, and that the pumping would be short-lived, just long enough to allow the contractor to empty the ditch and get a drainage tube inserted.
Salter suggested that if the street crew needs help, they should ask for volunteers.
“I strive to keep the area pristine,” she added. “I want this dog park to be an example for the community and for travelers coming through.”
Neighbor Dave Scott commended Salter for her work in the area and on the dog park.
He also addressed the council and made sure that the council was aware that much of the land inside Missouri Valley was annexed into the Rand Petersen Levee District.
“They have taken over the drainage ditch along the Interstate and the highway, too,” Scott said.
Scott also requested a drainage tube by his house, a job that will be completed by the city’s street crew. The council said that when the work begins, they will close that part of the street while work continues.
“There is nobody else that lives on that street,” Tiffey said.
Council further considered contracting with Moores Plumbing to jet out seven tubes on West Huron Street at a cost of approximately $4,375.
“I talked to Bob about that, and he did get a couple of other quotes on that. They were the cheapest, and they were the ones that could get down there the fastest,” Kelly said. “He actually said he could get down there and start doing that tomorrow as long as it isn’t raining.”
The city was again asked to develop a maintenance plan for the future. Kelly replied that he was sure there would be maintenance in the future.
Jim Olsted of Olmsted and Perry, the engineering firm contracted by the city, reported that the Fifth Street project is still incomplete, and payment will be held until it is finished. The contractor is expected to complete the project soon.
He also said that the street study is ongoing and that the water and sewer studies have begun.
“The Iowa DOT and U.S. Corps of Engineers, as you know, are working on the Highway 30 bypass and levee,” Olmsted reported. “They are doing a lot of preliminary work, and they have asked for information to support their work from us, in terms of the city’s infrastructure.”
Information regarding the exact route and cost has not yet been received.
Council then tabled the matter of street repair at PetroMart that was on the agenda.
“I went out there and looked at it for the council’s information,” Mayor Kelly said. “There is quite a bit of cracking and chunks of concrete that has come out.”
Kelly spoke with Streets Superintendent Bob Reisland about the best course of action to repair the street.
Though it will require the street to be reduced to one lane of travel, the consensus was that tearing the existing pavement up to start fresh would work best.
“Obviously, we need to repair it, but we need to have a plan,” councilmember Rachelle Pfouts said.
The matter was tabled to allow the city time to determine the best course of action and develop a plan.
