Helping others, especially during the holiday season, is a blessing. It is in this spirit that Midstates Bank of Missouri Valley donated $500 to the Harrison County Food Pantry.
This donation will be used to provide families with Christmas dinner and other pantry items they might need.
The food pantry depends on donations and volunteers to provide for the needs of Harrison County residents.
These volunteers are particularly needed during the Christmas season for several events – the Christmas food pantry give-away, the Little Christmas Store, and the new Christmas Boutique.
The Little Christmas Store, sponsored by Community of Christ Church, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Rand Community Center, 100 S. Fourth St. in Missouri Valley. Children can shop from donated items for parents priced at a minimal fee and have the gifts wrapped as well.
Money from the Little Christmas Store is also used to fund food baskets.
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on that same day, the Harrison County Food Pantry’s Christmas Give-away and Christmas Boutique will be open at the Community of Christ Church, located at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and the Loess Hills Trail.
The give-away is for the food baskets, and the boutique features a variety of donated housewares, including small kitchen appliances, bake ware, cookware, and more.
“Volunteers in our community come out and help because it is a big deal to get all of this ready,” food pantry volunteer Melba Struble said.
Some of the items that will be given include a ham, bread, butter, eggs, potatoes, gelatin, green beans, soup, cake mix, and frosting, according to Struble.
The food pantry committee sends out invitations to participate through each Harrison County school district, as well as Kovar Court, Culavin Heights and to each patron who has used the pantry in the last year.
“We have had more than 150 requests returned already, so we know there is need and that God is blessing us with funds to handle this effort,” Struble said. “We are very grateful for all that the community does and that they trust us to do what the county needs.”
