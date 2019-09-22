Red Cross urges blood and platelet donations after Hurricane Dorian impacts blood supply
As the American Red Cross works around the clock supporting those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, providing food, shelter and comfort, individuals outside the affected areas are urged to help by giving blood or platelets to ensure patients in the storm’s path and around the country have access to lifesaving blood. People can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.
Hurricane Dorian has forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path, causing blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.
When blood donations are disrupted in a region of the country, the Red Cross is able to move blood donations where they are needed most.
Donors of all blood types are urgently needed to ensure a sufficient supply for patients. Type O and B blood donors are especially needed.
Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donate at upcoming community blood drives in the area:
• Wednesday, Sept. 25, 1-6 p.m., Neola Community Center, 110 Fourth St., Neola.
• Wednesday, Sept. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., West Harrison High School, 410 Pine St., Mondamin.
• Thursday, Sept. 26, noon to 6 p.m., Community Center, 108 W. Fourth St. Logan.
• Monday, Sept. 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Missouri Valley High School, 605 E. Lincoln Highway, Missouri Valley.
Financial donations are also needed and allow the Red Cross to make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.
Up-to-date information about how the Red Cross is responding to Hurricane Dorian is available at redcross.org.
