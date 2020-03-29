Maintaining health and wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic is about more than social distancing and isolation.
It is also about coping with loneliness during isolation, handling anxiety during the pandemic, and maintaining a physical fitness routine while practicing safe social distancing.
“Obviously, priority number one for us all is keeping the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum, and the best way to do that is to stay home,” said Brad Brake, Harrison County Home and Public Health Director. “If we must go out in public, we need to be diligent in washing our hands, keeping our hands clean, and continue to take advantage of the numerous carryout and delivery options that have been made available by our county grocery stores, pharmacies, and restaurants.”
Mental and emotional well-being
Perhaps the first step in reducing stress is to seek only the most reliable information. The Harrison County Home and Public Health office relies on the Center for Disease Control.
The CDC recognizes that fear and anxiety about the disease and financial concerns related to it can be overwhelming for adults and children.
According to the CDC website, that stress can lead to changes in eating patterns, difficulty sleeping, and difficulty concentrating.
Additionally, stress can negatively impact chronic health issues and lead to increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs.
People with preexisting mental health conditions should continue with their treatment and be aware of new or worsening symptoms, according to the CDC website.
Additional information can be found at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website, www.samhsa.gov.
For these reasons, coping with that stress in a healthy way is a priority.
Self-care is as important as the care of others at this time.
It is okay, recommended even, to take a break from reading, hearing, or talking about the pandemic, as well as unplugging from media and social media for a while.
The CDC also recommends taking time to relax, to do something enjoyable or try something new.
During this time, social distancing and isolation are recommended to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Social distancing and isolation only limit physical proximity. Maintain contact with friends, family, and confidants via telephone, video chat apps, messaging, social media, and email.
Talk with those you trust about your worries. If stress, fear, or anxiety are interfering with your daily life for more than a few days, the CDC recommends contacting your primary health care provider.
The Iowa Help Crisis Chatline offers free support 24/7 from trained volunteers via telephone at 855-325-4296 or online at www.iowacrisischat.org.
“I would encourage people to contact their health insurance company and see if any deductibles or co-pays are being waived for mental health services,” Brake added. “I know there at least a few local therapists who are offering telehealth counseling and have openings. If people want more information on that, they can reach out to Public Health (712-644-2220), and we can find resources for them.”
Physical well-being
“The constant COVID-19 chatter, less social interaction, and so much time indoors certainly can take a toll on physical and mental health,” Brake said.
Exercise protects both physical and mental health.
Because gyms and studios in Iowa are closed, now is a great time to enjoy all that nature has to offer while maintaining the recommended social distance from others.
The additional sunlight and fresh air can also have a positive effect.
Citizens are encouraged to walk, jog, run, bicycle, or work in home gardens and yards.
“People should take advantage of our county’s many parks and wildlife areas and make attempts to stay active whether that’s indoors or outdoors while being mindful of the precautions mentioned above.”
Harrison County has a variety of hiking, walking, biking, and equestrian trails to enjoy as well.
Missouri Valley High School's Athletic Complex is also open, but there are some important rules and safeguards to consider.
In a recent social media post, the district urged patrons to maintain the recommended social distance from others and to follow the rules that apply specifically to the complex.
