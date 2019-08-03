Deteriorating concrete on the dome of the Harrison County Courthouse has delayed progress of roof repairs, but the Board of Supervisors approved a change order at the July 18 meeting for the repairs to be made.
The concrete underneath the dome’s shingles has deteriorated, compromising the attachment of the new copper shingles.
“It is bad. It’s been leaking a long time,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Walter Utman said. “I didn’t see a cost. Do we know what the change order involves, or what it is going to cost?”
The change order allows the contractor, McKinnis Roofing, to continue working with changes to the specifications listed on the bid.
They recommend installing wood batten strips and decking the entire surface with plywood sheathing, at an undetermined cost.
“I hate to just write them a blank check,” Supervisor Tony Smith added.
The board approved the change order Thursday morning, but according to Harrison County Auditor Susan Bonham, McKinnis informed her that they had contacted McGill Restoration, the company that repaired the dome last year.
McGill suggested having an engineer do a series of structural tests on the dome to determine its condition prior to decking it.
“McKinnis also reached out to Peter Franks from The Franks Design Group – I call him our historical architect – for any insight on a possible solution,” Bonham stated.
The board heard a request from Mark Van Der Hart with the Tekamah, Neb., Airport Planning Council for the Harrison County Board of Supervisors to join the Tekamah Airport Planning Council, which will not cost the county anything.
“It seems odd that I am here because it is across the state line, I understand that, but airspace is not state, it is federal,” he said.
Van Der Hart explained that certain air space in Harrison County exists in the Tekamah airport’s instrument approach, and Harrison County’s participation would be beneficial.
“What we have to keep an eye on is to make sure (the approach zone) doesn’t get infringed upon,” he added. “Someone could build a wind farm out there, and it wouldn’t violate (the approach zone). The only thing that is going to violate this is if Billy Bob’s television company… wants to put a 2,000-foot tower in there. That’s what we would have to know about.”
Van Der Hart asked the board if one supervisor could sit on the Tekamah airport council and attend a meeting twice annually, unless something comes up.
“Our whole goal is to just have an amicable relationship so we can keep in touch,” Van Der Hart said.
The board of supervisors asked Van Der Hart to let them know when the full airport council will meet with at least a week’s notice, at which point the board of supervisors will determine which supervisor can attend.
Harrison County Engineer Steven Struble and the County Attorney Jennifer Mumm revisited how best to vacate and sell an unused right-of-way in Calhoun.
According to local real estate agent Lary Clark, the sale of several properties, totaling nearly $1 million, hinges on the county’s decision with the property in question.
“Can I get something in writing that the county plans on doing this? We are scheduled to close on this on the 26th. One of the conditions of the sale is that this (property) be vacated,” Clark said.
While Struble and Mumm both had researched the best course of action, they did not come to a consensus right away, and Mumm stated that she preferred to double-check any decision with the Iowa State Attorney General before acting on it.
“I had an opportunity to look into this procedure, and I think we can do this without a public auction, with just a direct sale to adjacent landowners,” Mumm said. “I do want to run it by the Attorney General’s office just to make sure I got the procedure right.”
A direct sale requires just a 60-day notice to adjacent landowners who each have the opportunity to purchase the land.
One parcel is easy, according to Mumm, as there is only one adjacent landowner, unless the state considers two property corners touching adjacent.
Struble said that according to Iowa Department of Transportation right-of-way manual, a property considered adjacent has to share a property line.
“I will want to double check that,” Mumm reiterated. “I do want to make sure that we are in line with what the Iowa Attorney General’s interpretation of that is.”
Mumm, Struble, and Clark discussed how the property can be sold and when the sale, auction, or transfer can be achieved.
“I am not sure what I am being asked to transfer. I need to make sure I know who the adjacent property owners are and how they need to be notified,” Mumm said.
While Struble wanted to have a public hearing at the next meeting regardless of how the sale was to be made, the county is unable to advertise notice of such in time and will have to revisit the issue in the future.
Following last week’s discussion about insurance coverage, the board voted to increase their coverage to $6 million at a cost of an additional $4,400 annually.
