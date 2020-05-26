Updates heard on street repairs, sewer, police department, and more
Huron Street in Missouri Valley is put back together, and according to James Olmsted, the City of Missouri Valley city engineer, Huron Street between West and First Streets was in bad shape.
The 300-foot section had virtually no supportive base under the pavement, he reported to Missouri Valley City Council on Tuesday, May 5.
“That material had to be cored out, new rock, fabric, and fill material had to be placed in so it would support the pavement,” Olmsted added. “I think we will end up with a very nice street.”
Olmsted said that a lot of street work has been completed in the last two weeks.
The Missouri Valley Streets Department has been busy working on the sewer main under Erie Street.
Andrew Moore jetted the sewer main out from Sixth Street down Ontario, through the alley to Fourth Street and down Erie to Harrison, according to Streets Superintendent Robert Riesland.
“I am sure we are going to have more because we were just getting a lot of paper stuff, and we found toys and tools. I don’t know how any of that stuff got in there,” Riesland added. “We are going to have to redo that by the carwash because they had the intersection tore out and mud got in the main.”
Crews have been busy cleaning ditches and mowing, all of the additions have been graded and rocked, and asphalt roads in the Willow Park area have been cleared, according to Riesland.
“We are going to rock in the park where people park on their lunch hour between the asphalt and fence,” he added.
Finally, he reported to the city council, Erie Street is so rough that it is beating up the new street sweeper.
“I don’t know how we are going to fix that,” he said.
Assistant Police Chief Lee Lange reported that the Missouri Valley Police Department’s new truck is finally in service and being used on night shift because it has a new light bar.
Though the long-awaited vehicle is finally here, there may be more work done to it in the near future.
“We might need to put a divider in the back seat just in case we get an arrest so we can have the stop sticks, fire extinguishers, and that stuff in the back,” Lange said. “As of now, we don’t have a divider, but we will make it work until we get one.”
Jonathan McDonald with PeopleService, the contracted company that operates the water treatment plant, reported that the new filter media is in and leveled evenly. It has been backwashed and treated and has passed the coring test. Bacteria samples are currently being tested in Council Bluffs.
Additionally, one Third Street booster pump has been pulled in preparation of the upcoming booster station project.
Before the city council went into closed session to discuss the sale of real estate, city council member Kenneth Dooley Sr. reported that a resident came to him with a concern.
“I had a person tell me he wants to know who does all the complaining,” Dooley said.
Dooley said that he believes that if a person complains, and the matter is both investigated and validated, the complainant’s name should not be shared, but instead can be filed.
That name should not be made public unless there is a court order, he added.
“I don’t think it is necessary to be public knowledge, but the individual being complained about has a right (to know),” council member Sherman Struble argued.
Dooley said that if citizens fear retaliation, they are less likely to report something that is going on.
The city council asked Flaherty to look into how this type of situation is handled elsewhere and what the League of Cities says on the matter.
“I’ve had people say they are afraid to complain because they are afraid of being retaliated against,” Dooley reiterated.
The matter will be discussed again in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.