Music in the Park is a go, begins Thursday, June 4
Missouri Valley’s Music in the Park will go on, and the first night will be Thursday, June 4, beginning at 7 p.m.
Patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair, blanket, beverage, and snack to Missouri Valley City Park and enjoy the live music. Don’t forget the bug spray.
Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Jeannie Wortman urges park-goers to practice social distancing guidelines of six feet and keep groups to six or fewer.
“We want everyone to stay safe and healthy, so if you feel sick or have been in recent close contact with a positive case of COVID-19, please stay home,” she added.
Music in the Park will continue every Thursday night from 7-8 p.m. through the month of June.
The schedule of bands includes:
• Thursday, June 4, at 7 p.m. – John Worsham Band, pop and country music.
• Thursday, June 11, at 7 p.m. – Texas Moon, classic rock/variety.
• Thursday, June 18, at 7 p.m. – Robert Glaser & the Gravy Dippers, variety music.
• Thursday, June 25, at 7 p.m. – BluesAgent, blues and rock music.
Though Music in the Park is planned, several annual community celebrations have been postponed or cancelled due to the recent pandemic. This includes Missouri Valley’s Second Annual RandFest, which would have been held on June 20.
Pisgah
Pisgah Play Days, regularly scheduled for the last Saturday in June, is cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pisgah Reach Out Group announced last week that though the annual event is cancelled, tickets for the duck race should be held onto as the race will be held this fall. Tickets are also still available in Pisgah at Sportsman’s Bar and Dave’s Old Home Café, as well as the Jiffy Mart in Mondamin.
“This was a difficult decision to make. but for the safety of our community, we feel it is best,” said PROG President Dawn Jackson. “That being said, we will be planning and looking forward to our upcoming event in the fall and next year’s Play Days.”
She added that anyone with suggestions for Play Days events should contact a PROG member.
Logan
Logan’s annual Independence Day celebration, Pack the Park, has been cancelled after consultations with CHI medical professionals and the Harrison County Public Health Department.
The decision was made to protect everyone from the spread of the novel coronavirus
Dunlap
Dunlap Community Development Corporation still plans to offer a town-wide display on July 4, but other traditional Independence Day activities have been put on hold.
This includes activities in the park and the annual Fourth of July parade.
“DCDC is just going to do fireworks and nothing else for the Fourth,” DCDC member Dawn Fokken said.
The Dunlap City Council is considering reducing the timeframe citizens can discharge fireworks to just a few days – July 3 through July 5.
Additionally, the town may prohibit larger artillery-type fireworks for personal displays.
Modale
Currently the Modale Play Days committee recognizes that the event would boost morale in the community, and they are planning to have the celebration on Saturday, July 18.
However, according to committee member Katie Offenbacker, they will come to a final decision early in June after meeting with public health officials.
“The safety of the community comes first,” Offenbacker said.
Mondamin
Guy Graff, President of the Mondamin Heritage Days committee, announced that the annual celebration, scheduled for Saturday, June 13, is cancelled.
“Ultimately, it is up to (Mondamin City) Council,” he added. “We realize the risks involved, and with just a few short weeks until the event. we put safety before the celebration.”
Magnolia
The Magnolia Old Settlers Days committee has yet to decide definitively, according to Mayor Dave Weigelt. They are waiting on guidelines and no decision has been made at this point. Currently, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15.
“We have to look out for our community. The committee is split,” he said. “If social distancing is required, there is no way we can adhere to that during a parade.”
Little Sioux
Little Sioux Homecoming, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, is still undecided at this point.
Woodbine
No information was available at press time for the Woodbine Rodeo.
Woodbine Applefest, scheduled for Sept. 26, is currently planned to continue with a craft show, outdoor market, and car show.
According to the website, if the event is canceled, all registration fees for the vendor and car show will be refunded or rolled over to the following year.
