Tax sales across the state have been suspended for the time being, reported Harrison County Treasurer Sheila Phillips to the Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting on Thursday, May 7.
Additionally, the Iowa Department of Revenue asked county treasurers what the expected fiscal impact would be if they suspend the tax sale until 2021.
Phillips calculated the difference between the totals from the last two years and what is still due this year.
“If nobody pays their (past due) taxes by May 27, we are looking at a fiscal deficit of $788,000 by not having the tax sale. Some counties are in the millions,” she said. “They (Department of Revenue) also are taking into consideration that the governor has amended certain codes that affect the tax sale process, like penalties. That is why it is suspended right now.”
Additionally, the time frame is being considered.
“We have to get everything opened back up. You first have to send delinquent notices, which we haven’t done at all because those were waived. Then you have to wait 30 days, then publish them in the paper, then you can have the tax sale four weeks after that,” she said. “The way things are going, it is looking like it may not happen.”
Additionally, at the April 23 board meeting, County Engineer Steven Struble reported that March revenue was down more than $300,000.
The Iowa Department of Transportation said the county is down at least 40 percent in road use tax funding.
“It is hard to absorb how much this is going to affect us,” he said.
The department is cutting back all equipment purchases and asphalt work planned for this spring.
“I pushed back that $400,000 NRCS project until next year, and I think that should cover it,” Struble added. “Basically, we will be doing maintenance instead of construction.”
