It stands to reason that Harrison County won’t accrue costs on its courthouse roofing project while waiting for work to be done, but such may not be the case.
Leased scaffolding was set up at the courthouse in June 2019 – a full year after the roofing contract was approved for McKinnis Roofing. That scaffolding remains in the courthouse parking lot.
That scaffolding is leased from a third party provider, Harrison County Auditor Susan Bonham said, and the cost of leasing it will be passed on to the county.
On Thursday, Dec. 19, the Board of Supervisors sought answers from Bryan Adams, the Commercial Project Manager for McKinnis Roofing, about the condition of the roof, the state of repairs, as well as when they might expect more work to be done, and when the scaffolding will be returned.
“I reached out to the scaffolding supplier two days ago, asking if we can discuss price breaks on it due to the conditions we encountered,” said Adams. “In the past, they have worked on that with us; however, the supplier has been purchased recently by a larger company. So it remains to be seen how open they will be working on this with us.”
The contract with McKinnis Roofing for roof repairs was approved on June 29, 2018, though a completion date was never set, according to Bonham.
According to Adams, the project was held up first when the skylight was shipped without all the necessary parts. When those parts were shipped, a glass panel was received broken, further delaying work.
The replacement panel is expected on Jan. 9, 2020, at which time crews will finish the cupola. Adams said that until then, everything is on hold.
He added that once the skylight is complete, the copper on the dome will be completed, and then the upper scaffolding would be removed.
At that point, repairs will center on the lower roof area. However, Adams said his company plans to hold off until spring at that point
“My main concern is that we may run into the same conditions with the concrete deck under the main roof as we did under the cupola,” Adams added. “Now, I am not certain of that, I am just concerned that we might.”
If that is the case, Adams said they may incorporate a batten system or some kind of decking anchored to the structure.
This is just a reasonable assumption,” Adams said. “It may be that the dome weathered more and got more water infiltration than the rest of the roof, but we just don’t know. So we have to work on the worst case scenario.”
Drains also need to be worked on, and while Adams initially wanted to take care of that over the winter, the crew has had difficulty getting into the drain in cold gear to complete the task.
Again, Adams plans to have that done early this coming spring, weather permitting.
“Well, it sounds like next spring,” Supervisor Walter Utman said. “At least we know. The not knowing is hard. We don’t know what to tell people.”
