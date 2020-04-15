Employees returned to work April 6
The employees at the Harrison County Courthouse returned to their offices on Monday, April 6, after exposure in late March to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The courthouse closed for business on Thursday, March 26. In a news release at that time, it was announced that a person had visited the courthouse the previous week and then later tested positive for the virus.
For the health and well-being of the employees, and to prevent further spread of the virus, an immediate decision was made to close the facility completely while employees self-quarantined and monitored themselves for symptoms.
Though the employees are returning to work, the courthouse will remain closed to the public until further notice.
At this time, business can be conducted via phone or email.
The county treasurer's drop box will be available by the double doors on the west side of the facility Monday through Friday during office hours, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
County contacts are as follows:
• Assessor 712-644-3101.
• Auditor 712-644-2401.
• Auto 712-644-2144.
• Board of Supervisors 712-644-3123.
• Clerk of Court 712-644-2665.
• Drainage 712-644-2185.
• Drivers License 712-644-2371.
• GIS 712-644-1324.
• Homemakers 712-644-3437.
• Recorder 712-644-2545.
• Treasurer 712-644-2750.
